Dundas Blues Junior Hockey Club opens playoffs hosting Hagersville

The Dundas Blues open the first round of the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs against Hagersville Hawks at home this week.

With two losses to close out the regular season last week — 8-1 to Glanbrook and 7-4 to Niagara — Dundas’ record dropped to 21 wins and 19 losses with two ties, leaving the team in fourth place of the eight-team division.

But everything starts from scratch on Thursday, Feb. 8 when Dundas hosts Hagersville in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series at Westoby rink on Olympic Drive at 7:30 p.m.

They travel to Hagersville Saturday, Feb. 10 for Game 2, then return to Dundas for Game 3 Monday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.