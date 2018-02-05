Dundas’ University Lanes bowlers successful at Ontario youth triples

Two University Lanes teams were victorious at the provincial finals of the Ontario Youth Triples Youth Bowling Canada in Woodstock.

The girls team of Laurelle Mitchell, Chelsea Porga and Tessa Vallentyne, shot 1,570 for nine games, +242, and placed first in the province.

The boys team of Jackson Fraser, Michael and Jonathan Grisdale shot 1,546 for nine games, +210 pins over average to place third.