Hamilton St. Mary’s student Mia Palango signs with South Florida

One of the top multi-sport athletes at Hamilton’s St. Mary Catholic Secondary School has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of South Florida on a soccer scholarship.
Mia Palango will be based in Tampa for the next four years, playing for the NCAA Division I conference champion Bulls.
“Honestly, I think we won the lottery,” Mia’s mother, Kim, said during signing ceremonies at St. Mary’s conference room.
“She wouldn’t go south unless it was a full-ride (scholarship). Initially, we weren’t really considering going that far away, but they came after us hard and convinced us. She was a ‘had-to-have’ player,” said Palango.
Coaches also indicated Mia has the potential to become an impact player right away.
Many of Mia’s friends, family members, teachers and coaches — both rep and high school — were on hand for her special day.
“I’m very excited and kind of nervous,” Mia said. “My mom is a single mother of three, so she found it hard to financially support all of my sports. One of the guys here today has been my sponsor and family friend throughout my whole life.”
As a Crusader, Mia has excelled in soccer, basketball, volleyball and track. She’s been a member of five OFSAA teams, winning gold and bronze in basketball and bronze in volleyball. St. Mary coaches are well aware of her athletic ability.
“She’s a total blue-collar player,” said Rich Wesolowski, coach of the senior girls basketball team. “Mia plays hard. She’s relentless in trying to outwork people.”
Crusaders soccer coach John Ivinac said Mia has been hampered by several different injuries as a high school athlete and recalls her playing at OFSAA three years ago even though she still had a cast on her broken wrist.
“She was probably the best player there,” Ivinac said. “She has awesome ability and is a great kid.
“Mia has size and skill — the complete package for her position.”
Mia initially attracted South Florida’s attention three years ago when her travelling Saltfleet-Stoney Creek rep soccer team took part in showcase tournaments.
“South Florida has a great soccer team,” she said, “and I’m looking forward to learning from my coach (ex professional Chris Brown) who played my position (centre back).”
Mia, who has dual citizenship, has already been contacted by the U.S. Olympic Development Program.
“She’s all grit and heart,” mom Kim said of her daughter. “Her work ethic, I think, is really great. Her technical skills were initially below that of her peers but now that she has grown, she is coming into her own. I really think her potential is limitless.”
In terms of academics, Mia plans to pursue the field of physiotherapy.
“A lot of the girls on the team were in kinesiology,” she said. “They have a hospital on the campus.”
So bye-bye harsh Canadian winters.
“It’s far away,” the Grade 12 student said, “but the weather there makes it good for my family and friends to come and visit if they want.”
