Hamilton St. Mary’s student Mia Palango signs with South Florida

One of the top multi-sport athletes at Hamilton’s St. Mary Catholic Secondary School has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of South Florida on a soccer scholarship.

Mia Palango will be based in Tampa for the next four years, playing for the NCAA Division I conference champion Bulls.

“Honestly, I think we won the lottery,” Mia’s mother, Kim, said during signing ceremonies at St. Mary’s conference room.

“She wouldn’t go south unless it was a full-ride (scholarship). Initially, we weren’t really considering going that far away, but they came after us hard and convinced us. She was a ‘had-to-have’ player,” said Palango.

Mia has size and skill — the complete package for her position.

John Ivinac, soccer coach

Coaches also indicated Mia has the potential to become an impact player right away.

Many of Mia’s friends, family members, teachers and coaches — both rep and high school — were on hand for her special day.

“I’m very excited and kind of nervous,” Mia said. “My mom is a single mother of three, so she found it hard to financially support all of my sports. One of the guys here today has been my sponsor and family friend throughout my whole life.”

As a Crusader, Mia has excelled in soccer, basketball, volleyball and track. She’s been a member of five OFSAA teams, winning gold and bronze in basketball and bronze in volleyball. St. Mary coaches are well aware of her athletic ability.

“She’s a total blue-collar player,” said Rich Wesolowski, coach of the senior girls basketball team. “Mia plays hard. She’s relentless in trying to outwork people.”

Crusaders soccer coach John Ivinac said Mia has been hampered by several different injuries as a high school athlete and recalls her playing at OFSAA three years ago even though she still had a cast on her broken wrist.