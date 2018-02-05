Ancaster Avalanche drop two tight games to Caledonia

On the ice, the Ancaster Avalanche are right there with the top team in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, but there’s a reason the Caledonia Corvairs have won three league championships in the last four years.

The Avalanche (31-10-2) dropped both tight games of a weekend home-and-home set with the first-place Corvairs (37-4-1), falling 5-3 on Sunday in Caledonia one night after the Corvairs scored two empty-net goals to secure a 4-1 win at Morgan Firestone Arena.

While the Avalanche are narrowing the gap on the ice with a young, fast-skating core playing a hounding system, the Corvairs perennially feature a loaded-up roster stocked with experience. Caledonia is icing a club with 17 skaters who are 19 or 20 years old, with just one skater born in the new millennium.

The Avalanche, on the other hand, feature 11 players born in 2000 or later and just five players over age 19.

It was a real competitive hockey game where we gave ourselves a chance to win.

Ken Peroff, head coach

“It was a real competitive hockey game where we gave ourselves a chance to win,” Avalanche head coach Ken Peroff said after Sunday’s loss. “We’re a play or two away from getting the results we want. A lot needs to go right to beat a team that good, but unfortunately we couldn’t pull it off.

“I think we walk away encouraged by how close the games were. It gives us a more firm belief that we’re on the right track. We just need to keep the focus on our game and what we think we can achieve.”

Some of the young Avs continued to produce against top competition, with 16-year-old team scoring leader Liam Van Loon registering a three-point game (one goal, two assists) in Sunday’s 5-3 loss and 17-year-old Ben Woodhouse adding a goal and an assist. Kyle Kennery also scored for the Avalanche, who held a 3-1 lead over Caledonia midway through the second period.

On Saturday, Ancaster’s Ben Hatanaka gave the home team a 1-0 lead on a first-period power play, a lead that held up until Caledonia’s Owen Lane batted in a power-play goal 6:22 into the second period. (The goal snapped Avalanche goaltender Ryan Dugas’ shutout streak at 159-plus minutes). Davis scored the eventual game-winner in the third period before he and Gardiner added empty-netters in the final minute.

The Avalanche entered Saturday’s game on a high following a 4-0 win in Buffalo on Jan. 30 for their 31st victory of the season, surpassing the 30 wins the team recorded last season and setting a new club high in the five seasons since relocating to Ancaster in 2013.

Dugas made 27 saves for his second consecutive shutout. Woodhouse scored twice, while Hatanaka and Macklin McPhee had one each. Dugas is now second in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League with a .930 save-percentage and fifth with a 2.07 goals-against average.