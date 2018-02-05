Myles Misener-Daley earns Hamilton Olympic Club's top award

Hamilton Olympic Club handed out its 2017 awards during a banquet Jan. 26 at the Germania Club.
Myles Misener-Daley, a triple OFSAA gold medalist last June, was awarded the President’s Prize for most outstanding athlete. In Belleville last year, the Westdale student won the junior boys 100m, 200m and 400m.
Other winners included:
Brittany Stenekes, Robert Kerr Award (most outstanding junior girl)
Alec Purnell, J.W. Hamilton Award (most outstanding junior boy)
Ian Klassen, Charles Smith Award (best junior middle distance athlete)
Marqus Rookwood, Cathy Ray Award (best sprinter/hurdler)
Kristen Matthews Jumps Award (best jumps athlete)
Sarah Cushnie, A.V. Smith Award (best distance runner)
Nifaiya Robinson, Ernie Bardoe Award (best novice)
Tessa O’Brien, British Empire Award (most improved athlete)
Alyssia Lustrinelli, George Catton Memorial Award
Minor Track Association awards were earned by Dominic Barresi (sprints/hurdles); Katelyn Ellis (middle distance); Cooper Norton (cross country); Natasha Salmon (throws) and Nick Martini (track and field).
Clare Boyle and Samuel Kronas won Youth Development Program awards.
Coaches awards were earned by Abby Knox, Laila Hampson, Daniel Reader, Sage Kraftcheck and Daniel Andric.
