Myles Misener-Daley earns Hamilton Olympic Club's top award

Hamilton Olympic Club handed out its 2017 awards during a banquet Jan. 26 at the Germania Club.

Myles Misener-Daley, a triple OFSAA gold medalist last June, was awarded the President’s Prize for most outstanding athlete. In Belleville last year, the Westdale student won the junior boys 100m, 200m and 400m.

Other winners included:

Brittany Stenekes, Robert Kerr Award (most outstanding junior girl)