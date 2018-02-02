In letters to members of local minor hockey organizations, including the Dundas Minor Hockey Association, the Ontario Minor Hockey Association acknowledges "change is necessary" to deal with challenges, apparently including restrictive boundary rules, but offers no specific plan to address the situation.

Dundas Minor Hockey Association has scheduled a meeting for all members on Feb. 12 at Dundas town hall, starting at 6:30 p.m. Other associations are holding their own town hall meetings.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) letter, from executive director Ian Taylor, states the organization will work with Alliance Hockey, the Ontario Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada "to identify solutions that will address these challenges."

Dundas and other local minor hockey associations, including Flamborough and Stoney Creek, are awaiting OMHA responses to applications to move to the alliance after what they say is the OMHA's failure to address boundary issues that restrict movement across the city and are threatening the continued operations of some associations, particularly Dundas.

