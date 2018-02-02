Bishop Ryan's Xavier Masotti, Leo Hernandez among 2018 Laurier football recruits

As a high school player, Masotti was accustomed to having a distinct height advantage over opposing defensive backs.

“We would tell the quarterback just to lob it up and I would just run straight down the field on a fly route,” said Masotti. “And no one in the league was taller than me, so I would always be there to get the ball at the highest point.”

Masotti and Hernandez are both looking forward to contributing to the Golden Hawks offence, any way they can.

“Their offence is well structured,” said Masotti. “They throw and run the ball. It’s evenly spread out. We’re both going to be looking for opportunities to get the ball, eventually.”

Laurier has been one of the OUA’s best football programs in recent years, advancing to the league championship Yates Cup each of the last two seasons, winning in 2016.

Masotti and Hernandez know it will take time and a lot of hard work to impress the coaches and crack the Golden Hawks’ starting roster.

“One of the big red flag questions they get from recruits is, ‘When do I get to start?’ or ‘How much will I be playing?’” said Hernandez. They pretty much said, ‘You play as much as you earn.’”

Given his Canadian Football League pedigree and the pressure that goes with it, Masotti has pro football aspirations on his mind.

“Growing up, that’s everyone’s dream. That’s all you think about,” he said. “But you want to use your education to get you where you need to be. I do feel like as a receiver, my height gives me an advantage, and as a receiver I could make it further than university. But you never know. I want to keep working every day to get there and go as far as I can.”

Knowing that the Golden Hawks already have a veteran fullback and long snapper on their roster, Hernandez is hoping to learn more about the Laurier offence while showing the coaches he’s ready to work.

“I just want to learn a lot,” he said. “I want to get bigger, physically and I want to get smarter and learn all the concepts. So when my time finally does come, I’m ready.”

