Bishop Ryan's Xavier Masotti, Leo Hernandez among 2018 Laurier football recruits

Two members of the Bishop Ryan Celtics are taking their football skills to Wilfrid Laurier University this fall.
Wide receiver Xavier Masotti and fullback Leo (Big Smooth) Hernandez will suit up with the Golden Hawks on the Ontario University Athletics gridiron in Waterloo.
Masotti, a six-foot-five, 190-pound wideout with big playmaking abilities, is the nephew of former Toronto Argonauts great Paul Masotti and the son of former Edmonton Eskimos receiver Christian Masotti.
Hernandez, at five-foot-10, 220-pounds, has impressed Bishop Ryan coaches with his superior blocking abilities and his reliable long snapping.
Both players are looking to build on the skills they learned playing five years of football at BR.
For Masotti and Hernandez, the facilities, the coaches and the football program made Laurier their first choice when applying to universities.
Hernandez, who plans to become a police officer, is majoring in sociology. Masotti plans to major in business in the hopes of becoming an entrepreneur.
“The visit (to Laurier) was great,” said Hernandez. “It was kind of shocking to me, to be honest, because I’ve never been one of the stars of the team. I’ve been one of the grinders.”
But BR head coach Joe Wade, who took over the squad last year, saw great potential in Hernandez. Wade is also a scout for the Laurier football program.
Masotti has been wreaking havoc for defensive backs in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association for years. He was recently named MVP of the Steel City Bowl, after leading Team East to a come-from-behind, 28-27 victory in the annual all-star classic. His two fourth-quarter touchdown receptions erased a late 27-14 deficit.
As a high school player, Masotti was accustomed to having a distinct height advantage over opposing defensive backs.
“We would tell the quarterback just to lob it up and I would just run straight down the field on a fly route,” said Masotti. “And no one in the league was taller than me, so I would always be there to get the ball at the highest point.”
Masotti and Hernandez are both looking forward to contributing to the Golden Hawks offence, any way they can.
“Their offence is well structured,” said Masotti. “They throw and run the ball. It’s evenly spread out. We’re both going to be looking for opportunities to get the ball, eventually.”
Laurier has been one of the OUA’s best football programs in recent years, advancing to the league championship Yates Cup each of the last two seasons, winning in 2016.
Masotti and Hernandez know it will take time and a lot of hard work to impress the coaches and crack the Golden Hawks’ starting roster.
“One of the big red flag questions they get from recruits is, ‘When do I get to start?’ or ‘How much will I be playing?’” said Hernandez. They pretty much said, ‘You play as much as you earn.’”
Given his Canadian Football League pedigree and the pressure that goes with it, Masotti has pro football aspirations on his mind.
“Growing up, that’s everyone’s dream. That’s all you think about,” he said. “But you want to use your education to get you where you need to be. I do feel like as a receiver, my height gives me an advantage, and as a receiver I could make it further than university. But you never know. I want to keep working every day to get there and go as far as I can.”
Knowing that the Golden Hawks already have a veteran fullback and long snapper on their roster, Hernandez is hoping to learn more about the Laurier offence while showing the coaches he’s ready to work.
“I just want to learn a lot,” he said. “I want to get bigger, physically and I want to get smarter and learn all the concepts. So when my time finally does come, I’m ready.”
