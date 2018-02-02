Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior boys basketball squad aims for another city championship

The head coach of the Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior boys basketball squad says the team’s doing well so far, but must be more consistent if it hopes to earn a second consecutive city Catholic high school championship.

“We can look very good and very bad within the same game and that’s what we need to overcome,” Andrew Sergi said. “Our focus also has to be much better, if we want to get to our ultimate goal.”

Cardinal Newman holds second place going into its final game of the regular season against the Cathedral Gaels on Feb. 6.

The Cardinals are sporting an 8-3 record heading into the match after losing to the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves 66-51 on Feb. 1.