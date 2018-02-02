Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior boys basketball squad aims for another city championship

The head coach of the Cardinal Newman Cardinals senior boys basketball squad says the team’s doing well so far, but must be more consistent if it hopes to earn a second consecutive city Catholic high school championship.
“We can look very good and very bad within the same game and that’s what we need to overcome,” Andrew Sergi said. “Our focus also has to be much better, if we want to get to our ultimate goal.”
Cardinal Newman holds second place going into its final game of the regular season against the Cathedral Gaels on Feb. 6.
The Cardinals are sporting an 8-3 record heading into the match after losing to the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves 66-51 on Feb. 1.
Sergi said the squad is feeling somewhat confident going into the game, having beat Cathedral once this season, but will need to play “complete basketball” to garner another victory.
“We will need to match their intensity in order to win,” he said. “It won’t be easy, but I believe our team is up to the challenge.”
Cardinal Newman finished first in regular season action last year with a 12-0 record.
The Cardinals then netted their fourth Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association championship after beating Cathedral 60-51.
The squad went on to pick up its second Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference AAA crown by defeating the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders 68-53 before scoring a fourth-place finish at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations AAA championships.
Sergi said Cardinal Newman is much younger this season, having lost four starters from last year.
“Our performance has been inconsistent and players have limited themselves in terms of their play, not realizing their potential,” he said. “As a group, it has been frustrating and all of us, coaches included, need to do a better job of trying to reach our potential.”
Cardinal Newman can finish anywhere from first to fourth in regular season play within the seven-team league before the playoffs begin on Feb. 13.
Sergi said the Cardinals don’t know who they’ll face in the playoffs, but he likes the squad’s chances as the league is “wide open.”
“I believe as many as six teams, if things fall rightly for them, could win the league,” he said. “The competition seems to be very equal this season and it will all depend on who is playing their best once the playoffs begin.”
Sergi said he thinks Cardinal Newman could earn a second straight championship.
“Our players have seen what it takes to win from last year’s team and want to do the same thing for themselves,” he said. “They are driven to succeed, but need to be smarter as a group in order to succeed.”
