Dundas Pee Wee Blues minor hockey team continuing historic success

The Dundas Minor Pee Wee Blues hockey team beat the odds and won their Tri-County playoff group to advance to the Ontario Minor Hockey championship preliminary round against Owen Sound.

The group of 12-year-olds includes a dozen players who were on the Atom Blues squad that won the OMHA championship as 11-year-olds last year and moved on to represent the province-wide association at the Ontario Hockey Federation championship tournament. Many of those players have now been playing together for six years - and were members of the OMHA champion Dundas Novice team three seasons ago.

Not everyone thought this year's Minor Pee Wee team would have the same kind of success as 12-year-olds that they'd had the last few years, according to team manager Barry Forth.

"We had four players leave the team, all of which had played the last four seasons," Forth said.

A few players decided to move up from the local A centre to a higher AAA centre, while another took a year off from hockey. One player returned to the team after playing house league last year, and three new players are in competitive hockey for the first time.

Complicating this season further is the fact Dundas Minor Hockey's iconic home arena, J.L. Grightmire, is shut down for renovations - forcing all Dundas teams, including the transitioning Minor Pee Wee's, to play home games out of a rotating collection of Hamilton-area arenas.

"Having our home ice as 'no fixed address' has not been easy," Forth said. "While we have not truly been able to have home ice advantage, our home record is 12-3-2."

Dundas ended the regular season ranked number two in the OMHA's Tri-County league - and ranked ninth in Ontario out of 91 teams.

Thirteen Tri-County pee wee teams were split into four playoff groups. Dundas was in a group of four, and played each team twice. Between Jan. 11 and Jan. 29, the Blues beat New Hamburg 2-0, Caledon 3-2 and Brampton 10-2, then lost 3-2 to New Hamburg.

With the pressure on, Dundas responded with an 8-0 win over Brampton and a 6-0 win over Caledon. That 3-1 record earned Dundas one of the four spots in the next round.