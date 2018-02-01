New amenities coming for Inch Park

Wider paved dugouts, a new shade structure/pavilion, a storage shed and eventually artificial turf for at least one baseball diamond is in the works for Inch Park.

The improvements are to benefit the Hamilton Challenger Baseball Association which moved to the central Mountain park several years ago and includes 190 players age five and up that have physical and developmental challenges.

The cost for all the work is nearly $600,000.

Hamilton Challenger Baseball president Mike Moore said they have applied to the Jays Care Foundation that is run by the Toronto Blue Jays for $150,000 to cover part of the cost.

“They (the foundation) have been trying to grow Challenger Baseball across Canada and they are offering grants to improve the baseball parks,” said Moore who is confident their request will be accepted.

Central Mountain councillor Donna Skelly has also agreed to kick in $150,000 from her ward’s area rating fund to get construction started this year.

The association will be looking for grants from foundations and the private sector to make up the rest of the cost.

Moore said the shelter is a must-need for the group, particularly after last year’s rainy summer and the wider dug outs will allow for wheelchair access and enabler entire teams to sit together.

Kara Bunn, Hamilton’s manager parks and cemeteries, said work on the wider dugouts, storage shed and at least the base for the shelter should be done in April and May and be completed in time for the Challenger Baseball season that begins at the end of May.

Moore said they are also hoping to see artificial turf added to one of the diamonds to make getting around easier for the players.