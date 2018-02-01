Hamilton’s Mountain Volleyball Club team collects silver

The Mountain Volleyball Club under-14 Black team played up an age division and won the silver medal at the Ontario Volleyball Association McGregor Cup Championship B tournament.
The team finished first in their pool, stayed sharp against the Milton Edge in the quarter-finals and defeated E381 Alisa 25-11 and 25-15 in the semifinals.
In the gold medal match, Evolution Invasion won a close three set match.
The Black team is coached by Dave Lightfoot of Hamilton, Julie Entwistle of Ancaster and Christian Hollingshead of Hamilton.
Athletes include Frances Cooke and Payton Lightfoot of Hamilton; Olivia Dmitrovich and Sarah Elchuk of Hamilton Mountain; Mary Andrikopoulos, Eve Entwistle, Payton Entwistle and Anna Robertson of Ancaster; Kaitlin Lee of Oakville; and Lauren McCarthy of Milton.
