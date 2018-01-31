Nick Poloniato chasing Olympic dreams

When Team Canada marches into the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 9 among the athletes who will be walking proudly will be Nick Poloniato.

“I’m excited for the experience,” said the 30-year-old St. Jean de Brebeuf high school grad who was a standout football player at Bishop’s University before trying his hand at bobsleigh. “I’m not going to lose sight of what the reason I’m going there for is and that’s to represent Canada and hopefully bring home some hardware.”

While this will be his first Olympics, Poloniato is no stranger to international competition.

He piloted Canada’s two-man team to a fifth place finish and the four-man unit to a 23rd finish at the 2017 world championships and competed at the 2016 and 2015 world championships.

But Poloniato noted going to the Winter Games is a different level of competition.

“It’s 10 times crazier that world championships,” he said.

A defensive back with the Bishops Gaiters, Poloniato was looking forward to getting a shot at playing in the Canadian Football League, but a broken leg ended that.

Then some friends suggested he try bobsleigh and he went to an Ontario Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association identification camp or tryout at McMaster University.

“It’s like a combine where they assess your speed, power and strength,” said Poloniato who impressed the officials enough that he was invited to take up the sport fulltime and begin high level training at Lake Placid in Jan. 2013. “People always told me I’d probably be pretty good at it because I was really quick and really strong when I was playing football.”

The coaches also thought he’s make a pretty good pilot.