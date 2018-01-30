Explore Your Outdoors Expedition team cycling around Lake Ontario

With fresh snow under their wheels, the Explore Your Outdoors Expedition team set out on a 1,000-kilometre cycling adventure around Lake Ontario on Jan. 30.

The team of Mark Hubner, his brother Brent, Chris Surette and Jan-Sebastian La Pierre started their journey from the Stoney Creek Baffin head office on Arvin Avenue.

Circling the lake on both sides of the border, the foursome plans to stop in local communities to visit schools and encourage young people to embrace an outdoor lifestyle.

The trek will also support Toronto-based youth camping charity Amici. Donations to the campaign will be matched up to a maximum of $5,000.

Mark Hubner, brand manager for Baffin Footwear and Apparel, said the expedition is also a chance to test the company’s products in some harsh outdoor conditions.

”We’ll be head-to-toe in Baffin products, brand new pants, jackets and also testing some footwear and apparel and making sure that it performs for conditions like these,” he said.

Hubner noted Baffin has participated in similar testing missions in the past.

“We like to test the products we develop. If we are going to do something, we want to make sure there’s an opportunity to give back to our community.”

Judy MacGowan, executive director of Amici Camping Charity, said the expedition team will help youth enjoy multi-year camping experiences at one of Amici’s 42 partner camps. MacGowan said the expedition fundraiser should raise enough to accommodate an entire cabin of about six children.

MacGowan praised the expedition team members for supporting the cause.