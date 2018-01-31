Zach Bramwell eyes Ivy League hockey

Zach Bramwell is looking forward to being part of the Big Red hockey machine.
The 18-year-old and Hamilton Huskies grad has committed to play university hockey at Cornell in Ithaca, N.Y., either next season or two seasons from now.
“Cornell was probably my first choice, I think,” said Bramwell.
He is one of the top centres with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Provincial Junior Hockey League and has amassed 18 goals and 15 assists in 42 games this season.
Playing hockey at an elite level runs in the Bramwell family. Older brother Conner is a forward with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec major junior league, while younger brother Jacob is a defenceman with the Huskies AAA major bantam team.
The six-foot-one, 185-pound Grade 12-plus student at St. Jean de Brebeuf high school was named rookie of the year last season with the Jr. B Ancaster Avalanche, where he was the team’s top scorer with 29 goals and 33 assists over 47 games.
Bramwell said he wanted to move up to the Jr. A level this season because it offered a better opportunity to play college hockey in the United States.
“There’s not as much exposure to NCAA in Jr. B as there is in Jr. A,” he noted.
Blades head coach Mike Tarantino called Bramwell a “great kid” who always plays a complete game.
“He has a very strong hockey IQ and has a knack for putting the puck in the net,” Tarantino said. “We’re excited for Zach and he is scratching the surface in terms of his full potential.”
While he didn’t hesitate to jump at the offer which includes some financial aid (there are no athletic scholarships at Ivy League universities), Bramwell, who has an 88-per-cent average at high school, added he likes Cornell’s academic programs and a degree in business will look good on his resume.
“If I go to a good school it will open more doors for me in the future (after hockey),” Bramwell said.
Whether he plays next season or in a couple of years is up to the Cornell coaching staff. Bramwell said he expects to hear from them once the junior hockey season wraps up.
“Worst case is I get the chance to develop more here,” said Bramwell, who has two more seasons of junior hockey eligibility. “Another year of junior would definitely not hurt, it would give me a chance to get bigger and stronger and improve my game.”
Oakville currently sits in third place in the OPJHL’s South Division with a 30-13-2 (including one overtime loss) record, good for 63 points behind North York (68 points) and Toronto (72 Points).
With a couple of games in hand, Bramwell said he thinks the Blades can catch North York for second spot and then go on an extended playoff run.
“We’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of skill all the way through four lines of forwards and three sets of defence,” Bramwell said.
A long list of Cornell players have gone on to the National Hockey League, including Joe Nieuwendyk, Matt Moulson, Doug Murray, Ken Dryden and Brain Hayward. Bramwell said he is hoping for a shot at pro hockey someday.
“It’s definitely something to think about,” he said. “Going to a school like (Cornell) will definitely help me get there.”
At 18-2-1, Big Red is currently ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey by USCHO.com and number two by RPI. USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine ranks them number four.
