Zach Bramwell eyes Ivy League hockey

While he didn’t hesitate to jump at the offer which includes some financial aid (there are no athletic scholarships at Ivy League universities), Bramwell, who has an 88-per-cent average at high school, added he likes Cornell’s academic programs and a degree in business will look good on his resume.

“If I go to a good school it will open more doors for me in the future (after hockey),” Bramwell said.

Whether he plays next season or in a couple of years is up to the Cornell coaching staff. Bramwell said he expects to hear from them once the junior hockey season wraps up.

“Worst case is I get the chance to develop more here,” said Bramwell, who has two more seasons of junior hockey eligibility. “Another year of junior would definitely not hurt, it would give me a chance to get bigger and stronger and improve my game.”

Oakville currently sits in third place in the OPJHL’s South Division with a 30-13-2 (including one overtime loss) record, good for 63 points behind North York (68 points) and Toronto (72 Points).

With a couple of games in hand, Bramwell said he thinks the Blades can catch North York for second spot and then go on an extended playoff run.

“We’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of skill all the way through four lines of forwards and three sets of defence,” Bramwell said.

A long list of Cornell players have gone on to the National Hockey League, including Joe Nieuwendyk, Matt Moulson, Doug Murray, Ken Dryden and Brain Hayward. Bramwell said he is hoping for a shot at pro hockey someday.

“It’s definitely something to think about,” he said. “Going to a school like (Cornell) will definitely help me get there.”

At 18-2-1, Big Red is currently ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey by USCHO.com and number two by RPI. USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine ranks them number four.