Johns nets 13 points in losing effort for Mohawk College

Fanshawe scored a 69-56 win over Mohawk in a big OCAA women's basketball contest in London last Saturday.

Hunter Johns had 13 points for the Mountaineers.

Mohawk's record fell to 13-2, while Fanshawe improved to 12-2. Both teams are chasing 14-0 Humber.

The Mohawk men fell to 7-8, also losing 77-69 at Fanshawe. Braedon Lenters and Rommel Calura had 16 points each.

Meanwhile, Mohawk was swept 25-16, 25-20, 29-27, by unbeaten Humber in women's volleyball on Jan. 26. Lindsay Vanderweide had seven kills.

The next day, Mohawk beat Cambrian 25-19, 25-15, 25-27, 25-14. Kelsey Kovar had 18 kills for Mohawk, 8-5.

Humber scored a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 win over Mohawk in men's play. Mitch McFadden had nine kills.

The Mountaineers made amends, beating Cambrian 25-16, 25-23, 25-14. McFadden had 15 kills for Mohawk, 6-7.

Mohawk had a positive start in women's indoor soccer, making the semifinals of the Redeemer tourney. They drew 1-1 with Sheridan, blanked U of T (Mississauga) 3-0, and nipped Conestoga 1-0, before being blanked 3-0 by Humber. Laura Stankovic scored three goals.

Sani Dey scored three first-half goals to lead Mohawk to a 3-0 win over Laurier (Brantford) to take the men’s consolation crown. Dey scored five goals during the day, as Mohawk also drew 0-0 with Seneca, lost 4-2 to Conestoga and won 2-1 over St. Clair.