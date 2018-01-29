Johns nets 13 points in losing effort for Mohawk College

Fanshawe scored a 69-56 win over Mohawk in a big OCAA women's basketball contest in London last Saturday.
Hunter Johns had 13 points for the Mountaineers.
Mohawk's record fell to 13-2, while Fanshawe improved to 12-2. Both teams are chasing 14-0 Humber.
The Mohawk men fell to 7-8, also losing 77-69 at Fanshawe. Braedon Lenters and Rommel Calura had 16 points each.
Meanwhile, Mohawk was swept 25-16, 25-20, 29-27, by unbeaten Humber in women's volleyball on Jan. 26. Lindsay Vanderweide had seven kills.
The next day, Mohawk beat Cambrian 25-19, 25-15, 25-27, 25-14. Kelsey Kovar had 18 kills for Mohawk, 8-5.
Humber scored a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 win over Mohawk in men's play. Mitch McFadden had nine kills.
The Mountaineers made amends, beating Cambrian 25-16, 25-23, 25-14. McFadden had 15 kills for Mohawk, 6-7.
Mohawk had a positive start in women's indoor soccer, making the semifinals of the Redeemer tourney. They drew 1-1 with Sheridan, blanked U of T (Mississauga) 3-0, and nipped Conestoga 1-0, before being blanked 3-0 by Humber. Laura Stankovic scored three goals.
Sani Dey scored three first-half goals to lead Mohawk to a 3-0 win over Laurier (Brantford) to take the men’s consolation crown. Dey scored five goals during the day, as Mohawk also drew 0-0 with Seneca, lost 4-2 to Conestoga and won 2-1 over St. Clair.
Both Mohawk curling teams finished 2-1 at a Niagara bonspiel. In women's play, Alex Nunes’ rink lost to Niagara, topped the Fleming mixed team and beat the St. Clair women. The men's team, skipped by Jacob Delisle, lost to Niagara, but downed the St. Clair men and the Fanshawe mixed crew.
