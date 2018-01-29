Dundas Real McCoys take roller-coaster ride

Dundas Real McCoys took another one of those roller-coaster rides last weekend in the Allan Cup Hockey league, but this one ended on a positive note.

Friday night, the McCoys dropped a 7-3 decision to the Hamilton Steelhawks, and then rebounded with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the league-leading Stoney Creek Generals.

“Well, we found out what happens when we work hard and play smart like we did last Saturday night,” said Don Robertson, McCoys president and general manager. “When we don’t play that way, you get the result that happened Friday. Wish our fans could have been treated to Saturday night’s style at home.”

With five games remaining in the Allan Cup Hockey (ACH) regular season schedule, Robertson has announced the signing of Nathan Longpre and Duncan Dalmao.

“Longpre will add speed and experience to our lineup; he played well in his debut last Friday,” said Robertson. “Dalmao will rejoin us when his coaching duties are completed.”.

Longpre, a six-foot, 170-pound forward, is one of two additions to the McCoys lineup. The 29-year-old native of Peterborough played three seasons with the Robert Morris University Colonials, and five more in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves, Worcester Sharks, Springfield Flacons and Peoria Rivermen. He also played briefly for the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) Kalamazoo Wings.

Longpre immediately made his presence felt in his ACH debut against the Steelhawks with a goal and an assist.

Former Real McCoy Dalmao will rejoin the club when his coaching duties are completed. The six-foot, two-inch defenceman last played in 2014-15 season. The 39-year-old Toronto native played for six seasons in the ECHL and five more in Europe in the Elite Ice Hockey League, German 3rd Division and the Netherlands Elite League.

Friday night, Feb. 2, the McCoys play the Brantford Blast at the Brantford Civic Centre at 7:30 p.m. The following Friday, Feb. 9, they play the Steelhawks at 7:30 p.m. at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena.

The next home game for Dundas will be Friday, Feb. 16 when the McCoys take on Stoney Creek at 8 p.m. at Howell Arena.