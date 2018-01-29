Ancaster Avalanche reach 30-win mark

They reached the 30-win mark for just the second time in five seasons since relocating to Ancaster — with 10 games remaining to build on it — but the biggest test of the season comes this weekend for the Ancaster Avalanche.

After a trip over the border on Jan. 30 to face the last-place Buffalo Regals, the Avalanche (30-8-2) face the daunting task of a home-and-home weekend set with the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s top team, the powerhouse Caledonia Corvairs (34-4-1).

All four of Caledonia’s regulation losses this season have come against the second-place St. Catharines Falcons (30-7-3). The third-place Avalanche earned a 4-3 overtime win over Caledonia on Oct. 21, but in three other meetings, fell by scores of 5-2, 4-2 and 4-2.

The Corvairs travel to Morgan Firestone Arena to face the Avalanche on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., with a return date Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Caledonia.

“We’ll need a lot of things to go well,” said Avalanche head coach Ken Peroff. “The first thing is, our compete level and confidence level will need to be high. We’ll need to back pressure and keep possession of the puck whenever possible and of course, find ways to be dangerous around their net.

“It’ll be a hard weekend, but I also see it as an opportunity to find our way and continue development long-term against the top team in the GOJHL.”

The Avalanche are coming off a weekend split, bouncing right back from Friday’s 4-2 loss against the Niagara Falls Canucks (26-11-4) with a 2-0 win at home on Saturday against the Pelham Panthers (13-24-4).

Rookie Avalanche goaltender Ryan Dugas earned his second shutout of the season, stopping all 20 shots against Pelham. Nick Breault and Matthew Bridgwater scored for the Avalanche. Dugas is now second in the GOJHL with a .931 save-percentage and fourth with a 2.03 goals-against average.

“I believe our guys have shown a strong commitment to getting back hard and playing below the puck, making it harder for opposing teams to gain the zone,” Peroff said of his team’s improved defensive game. “That commitment generally serves us well too because it allows us to keep possession and play more of the game in the offensive zone.”

In Niagara Falls on Friday, Jacob Stos scored for the Canucks on a power play seven minutes into the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Frank Pucci, Matt Caruso and Noah Boman, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Canucks. Kyle Kennery and Ben Woodhouse scored for the Avalanche, with Dirk Stadig picking up two assists.