Sarah Nurse about to fulfil dream of donning red, white at Winter Olympics

Sarah Nurse is only days away from fulfilling a dream she’s had since the age of seven.
The 23-year-old Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School graduate and Stoney Creek Junior Sabres alumna will hit the ice for the Canadian women’s hockey squad at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea Feb. 9 to 25. She will join fellow Bishop Tonnos grad and Junior Sabres alumna Laura Fortino, as well as Sabres alumna Brianne Jenner, who each played an instrumental role in Canada’s golden victory at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
For Nurse, who recalls watching Canada’s gold medal win at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and handing out her own self-made medals to family as a kid, suiting up for the country means the world.
“That was my first vivid memory of being exposed to high-level women’s hockey and I was hooked,” the five-foot-eight, 148-lb forward said. “When I made the medals, it was a distant dream to go to the Olympics. Looking back on that story, it’s like everything has come full circle.”
Nurse found out she had been chosen for Canada’s 23-player roster for the Games in December.
She was among the last to learn her fate after participating in the squad’s gruelling and intensive centralization process in Calgary for five months. Twenty-eight women had been selected to take part in the process in August.
Nurse met with Canada’s coaching staff and general manager.
She was called into an office and told, “Congratulations, you’re going to the Olympics.”
“I was so relieved, knowing that all of the work and sacrifice through the years did have a purpose and was really paying off,” Nurse said. “I was injured a bit at the beginning of the year, but I had to take every opportunity as it came and capitalize on them. I felt that my performance throughout centralization was very good and when it came down to the final release day, I had no regrets.”
Nurse, although a rookie on the Olympic ice, is no stranger to performing well under pressure.
She was a star forward on the University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey squad, scoring 76 goals in 150 games during her four-year career, good for eighth all-time. She also was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer in her senior year with 25 goals and 28 assists in 39 games.
Nurse said playing for the Badgers helped hone her goal-scoring and playmaking skills.
“I also played in front of many sold-out crowds and in hostile environments too,” she said. “Our rivalry with the Minnesota Golden Gophers almost mimics the Canada — USA rivalry, so I know how big those games are and how much they mean. I’ve learned how to handle those situations and perform under pressure.”
Canada will be looking to earn its fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.
The squad will compete in Group A and start its quest for gold when preliminary round play starts on Feb. 11.
Nurse said Canada has grown as a squad both on and off the ice and is ready to garner the gold.
“Women’s hockey and its skill level have grown so much and it’ll be showcased in Pyeongchang,” she said. “There are many European teams who have improved and will be out to win. We’re excited to show how well we can play and look to continuously raise the bar.”
Nurse said hitting the ice alongside players she’s always looked up to, including Fortino and Jenner, is an honour.
“Both Laura and Brianne are tremendous leaders and push me to be the best player I can be every day,” she said. “They’ve been so supportive of me throughout this journey and I’m fortunate to have them in my corner. I hope to bring speed and energy to the squad and, hopefully, return with a gold medal.”
Sarah Nurse is only days away from fulfilling a dream she’s had since the age of seven.
The 23-year-old Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School graduate and Stoney Creek Junior Sabres alumna will hit the ice for the Canadian women’s hockey squad at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea Feb. 9 to 25. She will join fellow Bishop Tonnos grad and Junior Sabres alumna Laura Fortino, as well as Sabres alumna Brianne Jenner, who each played an instrumental role in Canada’s golden victory at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
For Nurse, who recalls watching Canada’s gold medal win at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and handing out her own self-made medals to family as a kid, suiting up for the country means the world.
“That was my first vivid memory of being exposed to high-level women’s hockey and I was hooked,” the five-foot-eight, 148-lb forward said. “When I made the medals, it was a distant dream to go to the Olympics. Looking back on that story, it’s like everything has come full circle.”
Nurse found out she had been chosen for Canada’s 23-player roster for the Games in December.
She was among the last to learn her fate after participating in the squad’s gruelling and intensive centralization process in Calgary for five months. Twenty-eight women had been selected to take part in the process in August.
Nurse met with Canada’s coaching staff and general manager.
She was called into an office and told, “Congratulations, you’re going to the Olympics.”
“I was so relieved, knowing that all of the work and sacrifice through the years did have a purpose and was really paying off,” Nurse said. “I was injured a bit at the beginning of the year, but I had to take every opportunity as it came and capitalize on them. I felt that my performance throughout centralization was very good and when it came down to the final release day, I had no regrets.”
Nurse, although a rookie on the Olympic ice, is no stranger to performing well under pressure.
She was a star forward on the University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey squad, scoring 76 goals in 150 games during her four-year career, good for eighth all-time. She also was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer in her senior year with 25 goals and 28 assists in 39 games.
Nurse said playing for the Badgers helped hone her goal-scoring and playmaking skills.
“I also played in front of many sold-out crowds and in hostile environments too,” she said. “Our rivalry with the Minnesota Golden Gophers almost mimics the Canada — USA rivalry, so I know how big those games are and how much they mean. I’ve learned how to handle those situations and perform under pressure.”
Canada will be looking to earn its fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.
The squad will compete in Group A and start its quest for gold when preliminary round play starts on Feb. 11.
Nurse said Canada has grown as a squad both on and off the ice and is ready to garner the gold.
“Women’s hockey and its skill level have grown so much and it’ll be showcased in Pyeongchang,” she said. “There are many European teams who have improved and will be out to win. We’re excited to show how well we can play and look to continuously raise the bar.”
Nurse said hitting the ice alongside players she’s always looked up to, including Fortino and Jenner, is an honour.
“Both Laura and Brianne are tremendous leaders and push me to be the best player I can be every day,” she said. “They’ve been so supportive of me throughout this journey and I’m fortunate to have them in my corner. I hope to bring speed and energy to the squad and, hopefully, return with a gold medal.”
Sarah Nurse is only days away from fulfilling a dream she’s had since the age of seven.
The 23-year-old Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School graduate and Stoney Creek Junior Sabres alumna will hit the ice for the Canadian women’s hockey squad at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea Feb. 9 to 25. She will join fellow Bishop Tonnos grad and Junior Sabres alumna Laura Fortino, as well as Sabres alumna Brianne Jenner, who each played an instrumental role in Canada’s golden victory at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
For Nurse, who recalls watching Canada’s gold medal win at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and handing out her own self-made medals to family as a kid, suiting up for the country means the world.
“That was my first vivid memory of being exposed to high-level women’s hockey and I was hooked,” the five-foot-eight, 148-lb forward said. “When I made the medals, it was a distant dream to go to the Olympics. Looking back on that story, it’s like everything has come full circle.”
Nurse found out she had been chosen for Canada’s 23-player roster for the Games in December.
She was among the last to learn her fate after participating in the squad’s gruelling and intensive centralization process in Calgary for five months. Twenty-eight women had been selected to take part in the process in August.
Nurse met with Canada’s coaching staff and general manager.
She was called into an office and told, “Congratulations, you’re going to the Olympics.”
“I was so relieved, knowing that all of the work and sacrifice through the years did have a purpose and was really paying off,” Nurse said. “I was injured a bit at the beginning of the year, but I had to take every opportunity as it came and capitalize on them. I felt that my performance throughout centralization was very good and when it came down to the final release day, I had no regrets.”
Nurse, although a rookie on the Olympic ice, is no stranger to performing well under pressure.
She was a star forward on the University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey squad, scoring 76 goals in 150 games during her four-year career, good for eighth all-time. She also was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer in her senior year with 25 goals and 28 assists in 39 games.
Nurse said playing for the Badgers helped hone her goal-scoring and playmaking skills.
“I also played in front of many sold-out crowds and in hostile environments too,” she said. “Our rivalry with the Minnesota Golden Gophers almost mimics the Canada — USA rivalry, so I know how big those games are and how much they mean. I’ve learned how to handle those situations and perform under pressure.”
Canada will be looking to earn its fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.
The squad will compete in Group A and start its quest for gold when preliminary round play starts on Feb. 11.
Nurse said Canada has grown as a squad both on and off the ice and is ready to garner the gold.
“Women’s hockey and its skill level have grown so much and it’ll be showcased in Pyeongchang,” she said. “There are many European teams who have improved and will be out to win. We’re excited to show how well we can play and look to continuously raise the bar.”
Nurse said hitting the ice alongside players she’s always looked up to, including Fortino and Jenner, is an honour.
“Both Laura and Brianne are tremendous leaders and push me to be the best player I can be every day,” she said. “They’ve been so supportive of me throughout this journey and I’m fortunate to have them in my corner. I hope to bring speed and energy to the squad and, hopefully, return with a gold medal.”