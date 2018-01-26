Sarah Nurse about to fulfil dream of donning red, white at Winter Olympics

She was a star forward on the University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey squad, scoring 76 goals in 150 games during her four-year career, good for eighth all-time. She also was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer in her senior year with 25 goals and 28 assists in 39 games.

Nurse said playing for the Badgers helped hone her goal-scoring and playmaking skills.

“I also played in front of many sold-out crowds and in hostile environments too,” she said. “Our rivalry with the Minnesota Golden Gophers almost mimics the Canada — USA rivalry, so I know how big those games are and how much they mean. I’ve learned how to handle those situations and perform under pressure.”

Canada will be looking to earn its fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.

The squad will compete in Group A and start its quest for gold when preliminary round play starts on Feb. 11.

Nurse said Canada has grown as a squad both on and off the ice and is ready to garner the gold.

“Women’s hockey and its skill level have grown so much and it’ll be showcased in Pyeongchang,” she said. “There are many European teams who have improved and will be out to win. We’re excited to show how well we can play and look to continuously raise the bar.”

Nurse said hitting the ice alongside players she’s always looked up to, including Fortino and Jenner, is an honour.

“Both Laura and Brianne are tremendous leaders and push me to be the best player I can be every day,” she said. “They’ve been so supportive of me throughout this journey and I’m fortunate to have them in my corner. I hope to bring speed and energy to the squad and, hopefully, return with a gold medal.”







