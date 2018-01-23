Danielle Boiago, Michelle Fazzari and Mike Green finalists for 2017 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award

Mac’s greatest female basketball player is one of the three finalists for the 2017 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award.

Danielle Boiago, the McMaster Marauders’ all-time leading scorer, was named USport Female Basketball Player of the Year for 2017. She was also named USport First Team All Canadian, OUA Player of the Year and OUA Defensive Player of the Year.

The St. Thomas More grad also played professional basketball in 2017 for the FSG Royal Eagles in the Netherlands.

Other finalists are Olympic wrestler Michelle Fazzari and Canadian racquetball champion Mike Green.