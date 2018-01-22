Dundas Real McCoys ready for big weekend

Just when they felt they had things going in the right direction, the worm turned.

Last Friday night in the Harry Howell Arena, the Dundas Real McCoys owned the Stoney Creek Generals to the tune of 10-5. The next night it was a different story as the Generals rebounded to win 10-4 in Allan Cup Hockey action in the Gateway Ice Centre.

The fortunate aspect of the weekend action for the McCoys was that their traditional rivals, the Brantford Blast, fell 8-2 to the Hamilton Steelhawks last Friday.

The season series between the McCoys and Stoney Creek sits at 3-1 in favour of the Creek with two games remaining. Dundas needs to win both to finish at the .500 mark against them.

Friday, Jan. 26, the McCoys will be loaded for bear when they play the Hamilton Steelhawks at 8 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena.

A win against the third place Steelhawks will be ideal; however, a victory against the league-leading Stoney Creek club is crucial. Saturday night, Jan. 27, Dundas will take on the Generals at 7:15 p.m. at Gateway Ice Centre.

“Friday was a lot more fun than Saturday night was,” said Dundas president and general manager Don Robertson. “We played the Generals the way we wanted to on Friday and clearly scored on our chances. Saturday, however, we didn’t execute our scoring chances as well, and the results showed it.”

“We were very pleased with our group of players on Friday. Now we have to beat every team. We have another big weekend coming up, and if we execute well like we did on Friday, we’ll be fine.”

Last Friday before the home crowd, the line of Brad Bonello, Darren Haydar and Phil Brewer led the charge for Dundas with 15 scoring points against the Generals. Dundas led 3-1 after the first period, and 8-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Bonello scored once and assisted on five goals, while Brewer scored three times and set up two more. Darren Haydar, the 2007 American Hockey League scoring champion, had two goals and an assist. Ryan Watson chipped in with a goal and four assists, while his brother, Cam scored once and set up another. Jeff White and Scott Roy rounded out the Dundas scoring with single goals.