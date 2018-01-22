Dundas Blues final battle for 3rd place starts in Valley Town this week

A final battle for third place between the Dundas Blues and Port Dover Sailors in the Bloomfield Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League begins in the Valley Town this week as the two teams meet head-to-head with just a handful of regular season games remaining.

Dundas dropped a 4-3 match to Hagersville on Thursday, Jan. 18 to fall into a third-place tie with Port Dover, then the Sailors picked up wins over Hagersville on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Dunnville on Sunday, Jan. 21 to leapfrog Dundas into third place

Port Dover arrives at Dundas’ Westoby Surface on Olympic Drive on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. with a two-point lead over the Blues.

The Blues have just three regular season games remaining after Thursday, while Port Dover has four regular season games after that match.

Dundas heads into Thursday’s game in fourth place, two points behind Port Dover and 10 points ahead of fifth-place Hagersville.

Glanbrook Rangers and Grimsby Peach Kings are in a dogfight for first place, with Grimsby just one point behind the league-leading Rangers, as of Monday.

Last week, Hagersville got on the scoreboard first, taking a 1-0 lead over Dundas within the first two minutes. Dundas’ Liam Donnelly, assisted by Jamieson Buck, tied the game late in the first period.

Hagersville scored the only goal of the second period to take back a one-goal lead at 2-1.

Dundas came back in the first half of the third period, with goals by Danny Attridge and Buck, and assists from Buck, Ray Thompson, Brandan Waterhouse and Jordie Morgan, to take a 3-2 lead.

But Hagersville responded with two goals of their own in the bottom half of the third period to earn the 4-3 win.