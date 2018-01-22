Mohawk College basketballers win their fifth in a row

The Mohawk men's basketball team made it five wins in a row, holding on to defeat the St. Clair Saints 88-85 in Windsor.

Rommel Calura had a terrific game with 24 points, including five three-pointers.

However, the next day their winning streak was snapped at Lambton in Sarnia. The Lions devoured the Mountaineers, 98-77. Calura and Emmanuel Mukuna each had 15 points, as Mohawk dropped to 7-6.

After leading by 24 points going to the final quarter, the Mohawk women held on to defeat St. Clair 78-73. Sam Pocrnic scored 19 points for the Mountaineers. Shanien O’Neill and Jasmina Kucic had 16 each.

Then, against Lambton, in Sarnia, the Mountaineers won their sixth straight, 86-58. Mohawk upped its mark to 12-1. Abby Heron had 20 points. Pocrnic scored 14 and Stef Hrymak added 12.

The Mohawk men's volleyball team ended a three match losing streak, defeating Boreal of Sudbury, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16. Brandon Koklis had eight kills as the Mountaineers improved to 4-6.

The women downed Boreal 25-9, 25-13, 25-8. Jessica Heidbuurt had nine kills for Mohawk, 6-4.

In a badminton invitational at Centennial, Mohawk’s ladies doubles team of Cassy Wilkinson and Rany Norng won the C flight while the mixed doubles team of Jennifer Co and Kevin Huynh were able to make it to the semifinals of the C flight.

The Mohawk men’s curling rink captured the fifth event of the Hamilton and District Bonspiel. The team which was skipped by Jacob Delisle and included vice Dylan Robertson, second Brendan Murphy and lead Jonathan Boccia played a close game which went to an extra end.