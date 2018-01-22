Hrymak leads Mohawk College over Niagara

“We play hard all the time,” said Jonker. “I don't think anyone across the country has played a tougher schedule than we have. I think tonight's game was our 13th against a nationally ranked team.”

The coach noted the team has been in this position before and the guys never quit and he's proud of them for that.

“We had a nine point lead and a clear look at a three from the corner to make it 12 and it didn't go down and it turned back the other way,” Jonker noted. “But that's the game.”

When the dust settled, the Mountaineers saw their record had leveled off at 7-7 while Niagara improved to 9-3.

The Mohawk Mountaineers defeated the Niagara Knights 25-13, 25-19, 25-23 in OCAA women’s volleyball at the Braley centre last Saturday.

The Mountaineers improved to 7-4. The Knights fell to 7-5.

Danielle Kamps had 13 kills, one ace and four blocks for Mohawk while teammate Lindsay Vanderweide added 12 kills, one ace and two blocks.

Amanda Kuiper had 30 assists, two aces and one for the winners, while Kinsley Child had 13 digs.

For Niagara, Amy Bultje had seven kills, two aces and one block.

Rachel Rivers contributed six kills, one ace and 10 digs.

Tamara Edwards also had six kills and Melissa McFadden produced 10 digs.

Mohawk head coach Matt Schnarr admitted he really wanted that victory.

He said Niagara is a quality team which will be right in the thick of things and the coach saw great resilience from the team especially in the third set, which they trailed 15-9, but rallied to win.

“If that was in the first semester, we’d still be playing,” said Schnarr. “I called a time out and challenged the players. I told them we have to grow up here, find a way to take that set from them and I couldn’t be more excited about the team I saw.”

The Mohawk Mountaineers swept the Niagara Knights 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 OCAA men’s volleyball in Hamilton Jan. 20.

With big hitter Mitch McFadden being rested with a small injury, Elijah Lopez led the way with 10 kills one ace and two blocks. Brandon Koklis had seven kills, one ace, one block and nine digs.

Paul Wagner notched six kills and added six blocks. Andrew Kong had 26 assists.

For the Knights, Jake Williamson produced a game high 13 kills, as well as one ace. Mitch Sawatsky had five kills, one ace and one block. Ben Filmore produced 16 assists and Robert Zalewski had 12 digs.

Mohawk improved to 5-6, while Niagara fell to 6-6 after being beaten for the second time by the Mountaineers this season.