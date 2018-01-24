Hayden Davis has hockey Spirit

Smith said Davis’s best days on the ice are still to come.

“I feel he’s a kid that still has a long way to go; if he continues to put in the work, I think he’ll progress nicely,” Smith said.

Davis agrees.

“I’m trying to build more and more, just like character and my work ethic and my game,” said Davis, who spends most of his time at the rink.

“We’re pretty much at the rink from 9 to 5,” he said “You’ve got to treat it like a job.”

He’s also better at reading the game and has gotten used to the split second decision-making that OHL blueliners have to make at both ends of the ice.

“I know what’s coming more so (now),” Davis said.

For many young players moving down the road to nearby St. Catharines to play with the IceDogs may not be too big a deal, but moving to another country four hours from home might prove too big a challenge.

But not for Davis.

He noted living in the Saginaw “is not that much different (from Hamilton)” and that his family usually drives to Saginaw once a month to see him play.

Smith, who played with the Hamilton Kilty B’s of the Ontario Provincial Junior Hockey League, the Detroit and Plymouth Whalers of the OHL, the St. Francis Xavier University squad and some minor pro teams, noted being in another city can help a player mature.

“Sometimes it’s good to get away from home and be in a situation where you have to fend for yourself a little bit,” he said.

For now, the undrafted Davis said he just wants to continue working hard with the hope that his effort will catch the eye of National Hockey League scouts.

“I’ve got to show my best every night,’ he said.