Hayden Davis has hockey Spirit

The Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League appears to be a good fit for Hayden Davis.
A graduate of the Hamilton Huskies program, the six foot-two, 193-pound defenceman was originally drafted 13th overall by the Niagara IceDogs in 2015 and was traded to Michigan about a year ago.
“I’m feeling good,” said Davis following a game against the Hamilton Bulldogs last month. "There’s a lot of chemistry with some of the guys."
The 18-year-old Westmount graduate is getting a lot of ice time this season and he’s making the best of the opportunity.
“I came into camp in super good shape,” Davis said. “I knew that the opportunity was there and I put the work in.”
As of Monday, Davis had recorded three goals and 15 assists over 44 games and the Spirit was 23-21 (including four overtime losses), good for 50 points and fifth place in the OHL Western Conference.
The Spirit have 22 games remaining in the regular season.
They are back in Hamilton to visit the Bulldogs on Sunday.
Spirit head coach Troy Smith noted the team has been relying on Davis to help steady a young team and the former Husky is getting 20 to 25 minutes of ice time each game.
“I think he’s been a stabilizing force for us,” Smith said. “We’ve thrown a ton of ice time at him and he’s responded extremely well."
Smith said Davis’s best days on the ice are still to come.
“I feel he’s a kid that still has a long way to go; if he continues to put in the work, I think he’ll progress nicely,” Smith said.
Davis agrees.
“I’m trying to build more and more, just like character and my work ethic and my game,” said Davis, who spends most of his time at the rink.
“We’re pretty much at the rink from 9 to 5,” he said “You’ve got to treat it like a job.”
He’s also better at reading the game and has gotten used to the split second decision-making that OHL blueliners have to make at both ends of the ice.
“I know what’s coming more so (now),” Davis said.
For many young players moving down the road to nearby St. Catharines to play with the IceDogs may not be too big a deal, but moving to another country four hours from home might prove too big a challenge.
But not for Davis.
He noted living in the Saginaw “is not that much different (from Hamilton)” and that his family usually drives to Saginaw once a month to see him play.
Smith, who played with the Hamilton Kilty B’s of the Ontario Provincial Junior Hockey League, the Detroit and Plymouth Whalers of the OHL, the St. Francis Xavier University squad and some minor pro teams, noted being in another city can help a player mature.
“Sometimes it’s good to get away from home and be in a situation where you have to fend for yourself a little bit,” he said.
For now, the undrafted Davis said he just wants to continue working hard with the hope that his effort will catch the eye of National Hockey League scouts.
“I’ve got to show my best every night,’ he said.
