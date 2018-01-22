Dundas peewee Blues take lead over Erin-Hillsburgh

The Dundas peewee Blues have taken a lead in their playoff series versus Erin-Hillsburgh, following two straight wins.

The series began with a tough 3-2 loss in overtime, followed by a 10-0 breakout win.

Porter Lakhanpal earned the shutout. Chris Ptaszek and Laughlan Crockett both scored twice. Other goal scorers included: Sam Tanner, Ethan Phillips, Ethan Lamb, Carter Pond and defenceman Ethan Restauri on a slapshot from the point.

Brayden Blackley notched assists on three of the goals. Mitchell Yates earned a goal and two assists. Nolan Myers, Pond, Ptaszek, Tanner and Phillips recorded assists.