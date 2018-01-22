Avalanche on track to rewrite Ancaster record books

Jr. B hockey in Ancaster is still relatively new, with the Avalanche in their fifth Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season, but the 2017-18 team is on track to rewrite the Ancaster record book with 12 games still to play.

With their next victory, the Avalanche (29-7-2) will reach 30 wins on the season, tying the previous high by last season’s club that finished 30-15-5. Since relocating to Morgan Firestone Arena for 2013-14, the Avalanche have posted win totals of 24, 29, 28 and 30.

When the franchise was based in Stoney Creek as the Warriors, the 2009-10 team won 36 games (36-11-4), a mark that seems within reach for this season’s Avalanche, who sit in second place in the Golden Horseshoe Conference and fourth overall in the 26-team GOJHL.

The rise up the standings probably wasn’t what rookie head coach Ken Peroff expected when he was hired 10 days before the start of training camp to replace Ryan Kuwabara, who moved on to a position with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit.

In fact, Peroff has tried not to focus on the win-loss record.

“The way I view things, the record doesn’t mean a whole lot,” Peroff said after his team posted another two wins on the weekend. “I like to see that guys are improving throughout the year. When I go through the roster player-by-player, are we still seeing development? Are we still seeing improvement? Are we letting complacency sneak into our game? And of course, with the coaching staff, it’s important we don’t take games lightly and we continue to prepare the guys the best we can each week.

“The second we stop seeing guys trying or stop seeing guys with hunger, that’s when you get concerned, more so than the wins and losses. You can win games you don’t deserve to and you can lose games you don’t deserve to, but it really is about the process and the process indicates the result.”

The on-ice success has been driven by a young core, including 16-year-old Hamilton Bulldogs draft pick Liam Van Loon, the team’s leading scorer with 23 goals and 42 points. Defenceman Dirk Stadig is the highest-scoring defenceman in the GOJHL with 40 points, including 10 in the last five games. Fellow rookies like Ben Woodhouse (34 points) and Matthew Bridgwater (20 goals) have impressed, while goaltenders Ryan Dugas and Tanner Sheppard, both OHL draft picks, have been steady all season.

“We are a really young and hungry group,” Peroff said. “We have 15 rookies in the lineup on any given night and it seems the chances of all of them taking the night off and not getting the job done, that just hasn’t happened yet. They rise to the level of the more competitive teams we play, but at the same time, to play 24 or 25 games against the teams below us and only lose one or two of them, it speaks to the consistency the players bring to the rink every day.”

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Stadig had a goal and two assists to key a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Regals (1-34-3) as the Avalanche earned at least a point for the 14th straight game. Kyle Kennery, Tanner Brennecke, Bridgwater and Nick Breault also scored, while Nash Braun and Joseph Trifone scored for Buffalo. Sheppard made 22 saves for the win.