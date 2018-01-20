Westmount, Sherwood win bronze in senior, junior water polo

Westmount and Sherwood won bronze in the public high school boys water polo championships.

The Wildcats beat Ancaster 403 in the senior bronze medal game; the Saints beat the WIldcats 3-2 in the junior bronze medal game.

Westmount’s’ Marcos Urbina tallied a hat-trick including the overtime goal to hand Westmount the senior bronze medal. Sam Gershkovich netted the other Westmount goal. Ancaster’s Finn Mills had two goals in the loss while teammate Weston Farnworth added the other.

In the junior game, Stefan Daich, Rylan Wilmont and Josh Roman scored for the Saints. Westmount’s Stephen Chen netted the Wildcats two goals in the loss.