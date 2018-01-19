Mountain Volleyball Club collects silver in Burlington

The Mountain Volleyball Club under-14 Maroon team rang in the new year with the silver medal at the OVA 14U McGregor Cup Select A tournament in Burlington.
The team finished first in pool play, defeating sister team MVC under-13 25-16, 21-25 and 15-9, and the Etobicoke Titans Helios 26-24 and 25-15.
In the quarter-finals, the team took on the Scorpions VX 25-19 and 25-23, and finished strong over South County Teal 14-25, 25-19 and 15-13 in the semifinals.
The Pakmen defeated the Maroons 25-16 and 25-16 to win the gold medal.
The team is coached by Elaine Pilgrim-Susi and Mike Susi of Ancaster, and includes Caitlin Susi, Julia Pona, Rebecca Brankovic and Erin Hedgcock of Ancaster; Sarah Doyle and Rachel Battaglia of Hamilton; Abby Gerber of Dundas; Cecilia Diklic of Stoney Creek; and Penelope Costelloe of Burlington.
