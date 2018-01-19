Dundas Valley Gryphons senior boys water polo team wins city championship over Westdale

Dundas Valley Gryphons senior boys water polo team completed an undefeated season with a 5-0 win over the Westdale Warriors to capture the Dundas team's first city championship in the pool.

The Gryphons entered the gold medal final with a regular season record of eight wins and no losses, two playoff wins and a clear strategy to take on the Warriors, who appeared in the last four city finals and won three. Team chemistry, depth of talent and focus on a clear plan were big factors all season and in the championship win.

Kyle Crowe, the Gryphons' graduating team captain, said the biggest asset for the team was its depth. The plan was to focus defensively on Westdale's main scorer and encourage all Gryphons to shoot when they had a scoring chance.

"You could tell they were playing through one person," Kyle said. "We were playing every man in the pool."

Crowe's younger brother, James, scored Dundas Valley's first three goals. As a Grade 10 student, James' offensive leadership should help bolster the team for a couple more years.

Their mother, Julie, is the team's head coach. She said the Gryphons had been told to keep an eye on Westdale's big player and they shut him down. She wanted players to focus on tight team defence and making their shots count.

"The shots don't have to be pretty; they just have to be in the back of the net," Crowe said.

But she said the key was the team's chemistry. Crowe noted they were playing a Westdale team full of Grade 11 and 12 students while Dundas Valley had three Grade 9 students, two Grade 10s, three Grade 11s and three Grade 12s.

Good defence and goaltending were the highlight of the final game's first five minutes. Dundas Valley deep water goalie Derek deGelder had a big save early, another Westdale shot was blocked before reaching the net, and the Warriors put another scoring chance well wide of the net. The opening quarter ended in a scoreless tie.

Dundas Valley shallow water goalie Kris Samek made a key save in the second quarter and the Gryphons' defence continued to shut down Westdale's offence, forcing them out of position and preventing them from getting consistently good shots.