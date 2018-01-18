Orchard Park Patriots senior girls volleyball squad all aces

The Orchard Park Patriots senior girls volleyball squad has spiked its way to a first-place finish on the city public high school east division court.

Orchard Park beat the Glendale Bears 2-0 (25-14, 25-22) and Saltfleet Storm 2-0 (25-18, 25-14) in its final two games of the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council regular season on Jan. 16 at home. The Patriots are sporting a 6-0 record going into the exam break and playoffs next month.

Head coach Mike Hutton says his squad’s performance has been “really impressive.”

“I’m very happy; the girls are really stoked about how they’ve played so far,” he said, adding they played very well against two tough teams from the east in their last two matches. “We always get nervous when we play Glendale and Saltfleet and they gave us some good games, but we managed to squeeze out against Glendale and take out Saltfleet as well.”

We have a chance to compete at a very high level against the best teams in the city.

Orchard Park is composed of 13 girls – one from Grade 10, three from Grade 11 and nine from Grade 12.

Hutton said he’s been thrilled with the Patriots’ “team play” thus far.

One of the things that he always gets nervous about is playing time and who’s willing to assist the team and do what it takes to win, he said.

“We’ve had about six or seven girls who have consistently started and they’ve always done a really good job,” Hutton said. “The girls who haven’t been starting have been really, really good at coming in off the bench and participating and filling in the role that they need to do.”

Orchard Park – following the break – will get a bye to the playoff quarter-finals.

The Patriots will face the third or fourth-place team from the west in the quarters on Feb. 13, with the semifinals happening on Feb. 15 and championship taking place on Feb. 21.