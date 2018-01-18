Orchard Park Patriots senior girls volleyball squad all aces

The Orchard Park Patriots senior girls volleyball squad has spiked its way to a first-place finish on the city public high school east division court.
Orchard Park beat the Glendale Bears 2-0 (25-14, 25-22) and Saltfleet Storm 2-0 (25-18, 25-14) in its final two games of the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council regular season on Jan. 16 at home. The Patriots are sporting a 6-0 record going into the exam break and playoffs next month.
Head coach Mike Hutton says his squad’s performance has been “really impressive.”
“I’m very happy; the girls are really stoked about how they’ve played so far,” he said, adding they played very well against two tough teams from the east in their last two matches. “We always get nervous when we play Glendale and Saltfleet and they gave us some good games, but we managed to squeeze out against Glendale and take out Saltfleet as well.”
Orchard Park is composed of 13 girls – one from Grade 10, three from Grade 11 and nine from Grade 12.
Hutton said he’s been thrilled with the Patriots’ “team play” thus far.
One of the things that he always gets nervous about is playing time and who’s willing to assist the team and do what it takes to win, he said.
“We’ve had about six or seven girls who have consistently started and they’ve always done a really good job,” Hutton said. “The girls who haven’t been starting have been really, really good at coming in off the bench and participating and filling in the role that they need to do.”
Orchard Park – following the break – will get a bye to the playoff quarter-finals.
The Patriots will face the third or fourth-place team from the west in the quarters on Feb. 13, with the semifinals happening on Feb. 15 and championship taking place on Feb. 21.
Hutton said the squad will need to work its “butt off” to be successful moving forward because the teams from the west are quite strong and on a whole different level.
“The biggest challenge that we’re going to have is playing competition we’re not used to seeing,” he said. “But I think the girls can play up to it, as we have some very strong players who are very smart and competitive and understand what it takes to be able to beat a higher-level team.”
Orchard Park was ousted in the playoffs’ preliminary round last season.
The Patriots last appeared in the championship during the 2006-07 season and lost to the Waterdown Warriors 3-0.
Hutton said the squad has never won the crown, from what he can remember.
Though it’s hard to say if it can win the title this season, he wants to say “yes,” he said.
“We have a chance to compete at a very high level against the best teams in the city,” Hutton said. “And then after that, it will come down to the girls digging deep and seeing if they can pull something out to be able to win.”
