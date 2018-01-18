MVC 17U wins gold at McGregor Cup

The Mountain Volleyball Club 17U team climbed higher into the new year by winning the gold medal at the OVA 17U McGregor Cup - Premier in Burlington.

In pool play, MVC 17U defeated Predators Purple 17U and lost to Storm Avalanche.

In the quarter-finals, MVC 17U beat Defensa, and then downed the Predators in the semifinals.

In the gold medal match, MVC 17U beat the Storm Avalanche in three sets (8-25, 25-16, 16-14).