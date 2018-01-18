MVC 17U wins gold at McGregor Cup

The Mountain Volleyball Club 17U team climbed higher into the new year by winning the gold medal at the OVA 17U McGregor Cup - Premier in Burlington.
In pool play, MVC 17U defeated Predators Purple 17U and lost to Storm Avalanche.
In the quarter-finals, MVC 17U beat Defensa, and then downed the Predators in the semifinals.
In the gold medal match, MVC 17U beat the Storm Avalanche in three sets (8-25, 25-16, 16-14).
The MVC 17U team is coached by Larissa Puhach-Byckalo, Dan Byckalo, Doug McKerlie and Alicia Jack.
MVC 17U players include Sophie Hollingshead, Rachel Vanderwal, Ella Carter, Christina Stratford, Meghan Shannon, Megan Duffy, Maddie Bowles, Adyson Wilson-Hands, Lauren Hebert, Laura Bishop of Lynden, Amy Simunic and Alexie Chevrier.
The Mountain Volleyball Club 17U team climbed higher into the new year by winning the gold medal at the OVA 17U McGregor Cup - Premier in Burlington.
In pool play, MVC 17U defeated Predators Purple 17U and lost to Storm Avalanche.
In the quarter-finals, MVC 17U beat Defensa, and then downed the Predators in the semifinals.
In the gold medal match, MVC 17U beat the Storm Avalanche in three sets (8-25, 25-16, 16-14).
The MVC 17U team is coached by Larissa Puhach-Byckalo, Dan Byckalo, Doug McKerlie and Alicia Jack.
MVC 17U players include Sophie Hollingshead, Rachel Vanderwal, Ella Carter, Christina Stratford, Meghan Shannon, Megan Duffy, Maddie Bowles, Adyson Wilson-Hands, Lauren Hebert, Laura Bishop of Lynden, Amy Simunic and Alexie Chevrier.
The Mountain Volleyball Club 17U team climbed higher into the new year by winning the gold medal at the OVA 17U McGregor Cup - Premier in Burlington.
In pool play, MVC 17U defeated Predators Purple 17U and lost to Storm Avalanche.
In the quarter-finals, MVC 17U beat Defensa, and then downed the Predators in the semifinals.
In the gold medal match, MVC 17U beat the Storm Avalanche in three sets (8-25, 25-16, 16-14).
The MVC 17U team is coached by Larissa Puhach-Byckalo, Dan Byckalo, Doug McKerlie and Alicia Jack.
MVC 17U players include Sophie Hollingshead, Rachel Vanderwal, Ella Carter, Christina Stratford, Meghan Shannon, Megan Duffy, Maddie Bowles, Adyson Wilson-Hands, Lauren Hebert, Laura Bishop of Lynden, Amy Simunic and Alexie Chevrier.