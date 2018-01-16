Dundas Real McCoys opts for Marshall law

Dundas Real McCoys have added significant depth to its roster following the Jan. 10, Ontario Hockey Association roster cut-down date.

Don Robertson, president and general manager of the Real McCoys, announced Monday the club has signed former Brantford Blast goalkeeper Anthony Marshall for the McCoys stretch run to the playoffs in the Allan Cup Hockey league.

“We have added Marshall, who was released by Brantford,” said Robertson. “We have always liked Anthony, who won an Allan Cup in 2008. His 6-5 frame covers a lot of net. With his addition, we now have depth in goal. We hope to add a couple more pieces up front shortly.”

The signing of Marshall comes on the heels of Brantford’s starting goaltender, Brett Leggat, being suspended by the OHA for seven games.

We have always liked Anthony, who won an Allan Cup in 2008. His 6-5 frame covers a lot of net.

Leggat, was assessed a gross misconduct for derogatory comments at the 15:43 mark of the second period of Brantford’s 6-5 loss to the Stoney Creek Generals last Saturday night.

Marshall, a 35-year-old netminder from Oakville tips the scales at six feet, five inches and 205 pounds. He played five and half seasons for the Blast before coming to Dundas. He has a career regular season goals against average of 4.25 in 65 games, and in the playoffs has a mark of 3.78 and 25 playoff games. He previously played for the Whitby Dunlops and the Norwood Vipers in the ACH.

The McCoys are eagerly looking forward to rebounding from two weekend losses to Brantford (6-3) last Friday night and Whitby (7-3) the following night.

“Obviously, these were not the results that we were hoping for heading into the weekend,” said coach Ron Bernacci. “Friday night in Brantford, we played well but ran into a hot goalie. On the other side, we gave up a few, untimely and unusual goals that turned out to be the difference,”

“Saturday in Whitby, even though we were challenged by missing players, we were very disciplined and worked hard. We were very much in the game for the first 45 minutes. Then, faced with some questionable penalties, we were unable to keep pace with the Dunnies.”

“Moving forward we must have all hands on deck. When we do have everyone, I believe we have a good chance to win every night,” added Bernacci.