Dundas Blues regain hold of third place heading into final regular season games

Dundas Blues regained sole possession of third place with back-to-back wins over Niagara Riverhawks last week.

With five games left in the regular season — including visits from Hagersville (Thursday, Jan. 18) and Port Dover (Thursday, Jan. 25) to Dundas’ Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive — the Blues had a record of 20 wins, 15 losses and two ties. Dundas was 18-points behind second place Grimsby and 23-points behind first place Glanbrook. Dundas handed Glanbrook one of its two losses so far this season.

The Blues held a two-point lead over fourth place Port Dover, and a 14-point lead over fifth place Hagersville in the eight team South Bloomfield Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Brandan Waterhouse scored twice — including the overtime winner, and game-tying marker in the third period to force the extra frame.

Evan Ilkos scored in the second period for Dundas. Scott McLaren, Ray Thompson, Bryan Crawford, Stephen Bell and Jamieson Buck all added assists.

Dundas goalie Carson Tyler had 33 saves for the win. Tyler held Niagara to one goal on 10 shots in the third period to help force the extra period. In overtime, Tyler stopped eight shots.

Two nights earlier, at home in Dundas, the Blues outshot Niagara 38-27 and scored five unanswered second period goals on the way to an 8-4 win.

Jamieson Buck scored twice, while Cam Docherty, Zac Plumb, Connor Pilon, Jeff McDonough, Stephen Bell and Jordie Morgan each added singles. Bell and Pilon each had two assists. Thirteen different players each contributed at least one point.

Dundas goalie Jake Fleming made 24 saves for the win.

Game time for both of Dundas’ final two regular season home games on Jan. 18 and 25 is 7:30 p.m. The Blues final position in the standings will dictate who the team faces in the first round of the playoffs in February.