Mohawk Mountaineers win five in a row

The Mohawk men's basketball team made it five wins in a row, holding on to defeat the St. Clair Saints 88-85 in Windsor.

Rommel Calura had a terrific game with 24 points, including five three-pointers.

However, the next day their win string was snapped at Lambton in Sarnia.

The Lions devoured the Mountaineers, 98-77.

Calura and Emmanuel Mukuna each had 15 points, as Mohawk dropped to 7-6.

After leading by 24 points going to the final quarter, the Mohawk women held on to defeat St. Clair 78-73.

Sam Pocrnic scored 19 points for the Mountaineers. Shanien O’Neill and Jasmina Kucic had 16 each.

The Mountaineers won their sixth straight, 86-58 over Lambton in Sarnia to up their record to 12-1.

Abby Heron had 20 points, while Pocrnic scored 14 and Stef Hrymak added 12.

The Mohawk men's volleyball team ended a three match losing streak, defeating Boreal of Sudbury, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16.