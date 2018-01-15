Struggling Cardinal Newman senior girls volleyball team strives for continuous improvement

Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary Schools’ senior girls volleyball team lost in straight sets to Bishop Ryan on Jan. 11, by scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-13.

Cardinal Newman had been practicing two days a week for one and a half hours to train for their games. This season the girls had been learning from their previous losses and figuring out strategies to improve.

On Jan. 11, the Newman players tried to motivate each other and collaborate with one another to keep the score close, but Bishop Ryan was just too good.

Disappointed with themselves, Newman understood where they went wrong and had learned from their mistakes during the game.

One of the Newman volleyball players, Grade 11 student Kristen Nardini, lives by her coach's quote to stay motivated at games and practices: “You can only be stopped if you stop yourself.”

Bishop Ryan sits second in the standings with six wins and three losses, while Cardinal Newman is in seventh place with three wins and six losses. The Newman girls are now determined to work together to win more games and secure leads on the score board for the rest of their season.

Newman Grade 11 player Cassandra Piccolotto felt the game gave her team an opportunity to learn from the loss and prepare for the squad's next opponent.

“It was a tough loss but we’re really starting to work together as a team and we’re all looking forward to our next game.”

The team plans to continue training harder to become more successful on the court.

