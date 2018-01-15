Ancaster Avalanche gear up for stretch run as streak halted

With their unbeaten streak stopped at a club-record 11 games, the Ancaster Avalanche can now focus on assimilating a handful of new players into the lineup as playoffs approach.

Andrew Somerville scored 3:10 into overtime to give the St. Catharines Falcons (25-7-3) a 2-1 win over the Avalanche (27-7-2) at Morgan Firestone Arena on Saturday. The overtime loss snapped Ancaster’s 11-game unbeaten streak, which had tied a franchise record from 2009-10, when the team was located in Stoney Creek as the Warriors.

Matthew Bridgwater had scored in regulation time for the Avalanche. The loss followed a convincing 7-2 road win over the Thorold Blackhawks on Jan. 11, in which Liam Van Loon and Yianni Skropolis each scored twice, Dirk Stadig, Bridgwater and Kyle Kennery had one goal each and goaltender Ryan Dugas made 31 saves for the win.

A day earlier, the Avalanche added three forwards at the trade deadline, in addition to the acquisition of forward Justin Homer the week prior.

Among the acquisitions was Ancaster native Macklin McPhee, a 20-year-old who had been skating with the Wayway Wolverines of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where he had nine goals and 19 points in 41 games this season. McPhee is the older brother of Avs defenceman Caelan McPhee.

As well, forward Ryan Derenzis was acquired from the OJHL’s Oakville Blades, where he had four goals and seven points in 24 games. The Avs also landed Oakville native Mike Cabral from the Blind River Beavers of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Avalanche general manager Steve Hodson said the acquisitions will create some internal competition for playing time and give head coach Ken Peroff more options when it comes to setting a lineup.

Hodson is hoping the additions complement a core that has sparked the surge to second place in the Golden Horseshoe Conference. Even with Saturday’s overtime loss, the Avalanche have earned at least a point in 12 straight games.

“We’ve got a team that, on any given night, maybe hasn’t brought their best but is still finding a way to compete and get the job done,” Hodson said. “Now you factor in some guys who have a significant amount of junior ‘A’ experience. We’ve brought in a little more toughness to insulate some of our younger skilled players.

“The danger now is if we’ve brought in too much change that it upsets the apple cart. Bringing in (new players) to a program that’s already having success carries as much risk as it does reward. I’m hoping we brought in the right guys and we’re on the right side of it and we’ve done enough due diligence.”