Hamilton Accessible Sports Council holding training session March 25

Sports 07:42 AM Hamilton Mountain News

Hamilton Accessible Sports Council is holding a training session for volunteers and coaches on March 25.

The program will involve both able-bodied participants and participants with a disability.

The activities are a track and field-based and include seated throws, power wheeling, distance wheeling and various other activities.

It takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Westmount Recreation Centre, 35 Lynbrook Dr.

RSVP by Feb. 18.

See hascouncil.com or email hasccoordinator@gmail.com.

Hamilton Accessible Sports Council holding training session March 25

Program for able-bodied participants and participants with a disability

Sports 07:42 AM Hamilton Mountain News

Hamilton Accessible Sports Council is holding a training session for volunteers and coaches on March 25.

The program will involve both able-bodied participants and participants with a disability.

The activities are a track and field-based and include seated throws, power wheeling, distance wheeling and various other activities.

It takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Westmount Recreation Centre, 35 Lynbrook Dr.

RSVP by Feb. 18.

See hascouncil.com or email hasccoordinator@gmail.com.

Hamilton Accessible Sports Council holding training session March 25

Program for able-bodied participants and participants with a disability

Sports 07:42 AM Hamilton Mountain News

Hamilton Accessible Sports Council is holding a training session for volunteers and coaches on March 25.

The program will involve both able-bodied participants and participants with a disability.

The activities are a track and field-based and include seated throws, power wheeling, distance wheeling and various other activities.

It takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Westmount Recreation Centre, 35 Lynbrook Dr.

RSVP by Feb. 18.

See hascouncil.com or email hasccoordinator@gmail.com.