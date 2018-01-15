Hamilton Accessible Sports Council holding training session March 25

Hamilton Accessible Sports Council is holding a training session for volunteers and coaches on March 25.
The program will involve both able-bodied participants and participants with a disability.
The activities are a track and field-based and include seated throws, power wheeling, distance wheeling and various other activities.
It takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Westmount Recreation Centre, 35 Lynbrook Dr.
RSVP by Feb. 18.
See hascouncil.com or email hasccoordinator@gmail.com.
