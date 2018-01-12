Hamilton’s Cathedral Gaels continue undefeated streak

Nathan Bilamu paced the Cathedral attack with 26 points. Zach Powell chipped in with six and Taylor Thomas added five.

Nick Passaretti netted 19 points for the Titans, while Brandon Bernardo and Liam Craven scored eight and six, respectively.

“We struggled offensively in the second half,” Tonnos coach Steve Maga said. “I thought their half-court perimeter defence was very good, not allowing us to get to the paint much. They knew who our shooters were and did a pretty good job of guarding them for the most part.”

According to Maga, the Titans are a young team with a potentially bright future. The roster includes three Grade 9 players — Craven, Cristian Craciun and Michael Frisina.

“Often on the floor we have one Grade 12, two or three Grade 9s and another in Grade 11,” the Titans coach said. “We’re excited to have guys contribute at a young age. It’s kind of a work in progress.”

Maga was also proud to see Michael Brovac — a basketball enthusiast dealing with the health challenges of IPEX syndrome — come off the bench in final two minutes for Tonnos and immediately hit a three-point basket from the corner.

“He’s doing great,” Maga said of Brovac, the shortest player in the league who made his Titans debut last season. “They’re saying he’s never been healthier. The physical activity and feeling that sense of unity and purpose from belonging to the team is really helping him.”

In HWCAA action Wednesday, Cardinal Newman edged Bishop Ryan, 52-50, and Brebeuf topped St. Thomas More, 73-57.



