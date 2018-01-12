Stoney Creek native Reilly Webb traded from Hamilton to Saginaw

The Hamilton Bulldogs have traded defenceman and Stoney Creek native Reilly Webb to the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for draft picks.

Webb, 18, a six-foot-three, 201-pound stay-at-home defender, has played in nearly 60 Ontario Hockey League games over three seasons, scoring one goal and one assist.

The trade was announced just prior to the OHL trade deadline on Jan. 9.

Webb has experience playing for Saginaw coach Troy Smith, dating back to Smith’s time as a Bulldogs assistant coach in the 2016-17 season. Current Saginaw assistant coach Ryan Kuwabara also coached Webb during a stint with the Ancaster Avalanche Jr. B club in the 2015-16 year.