Stoney Creek native Reilly Webb traded from Hamilton to Saginaw

The Hamilton Bulldogs have traded defenceman and Stoney Creek native Reilly Webb to the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for draft picks.
Webb, 18, a six-foot-three, 201-pound stay-at-home defender, has played in nearly 60 Ontario Hockey League games over three seasons, scoring one goal and one assist.
The trade was announced just prior to the OHL trade deadline on Jan. 9.
Webb has experience playing for Saginaw coach Troy Smith, dating back to Smith’s time as a Bulldogs assistant coach in the 2016-17 season. Current Saginaw assistant coach Ryan Kuwabara also coached Webb during a stint with the Ancaster Avalanche Jr. B club in the 2015-16 year.
Webb is now one of two Stoney Creek natives on Saginaw’s roster, joining forward Ryan Stepien.
The Spirit currently sit fourth in the OHL West Division and are battling for a playoff berth.
Spirit general manager Dave Drinkill said Webb should make an excellent addition to the team’s roster.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reilly Webb to the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club,” Drinkill said in a news release. “Reilly is a tough, stay-at-home defenceman that will add stability and depth to our back end.”
Webb’s move to Michigan puts him closer to the NHL team that drafted him last year. He was chosen in the sixth round of the last NHL Entry Draft, 164th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings.
The Hamilton Bulldogs have traded defenceman and Stoney Creek native Reilly Webb to the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for draft picks.
Webb, 18, a six-foot-three, 201-pound stay-at-home defender, has played in nearly 60 Ontario Hockey League games over three seasons, scoring one goal and one assist.
The trade was announced just prior to the OHL trade deadline on Jan. 9.
Webb has experience playing for Saginaw coach Troy Smith, dating back to Smith’s time as a Bulldogs assistant coach in the 2016-17 season. Current Saginaw assistant coach Ryan Kuwabara also coached Webb during a stint with the Ancaster Avalanche Jr. B club in the 2015-16 year.
Webb is now one of two Stoney Creek natives on Saginaw’s roster, joining forward Ryan Stepien.
The Spirit currently sit fourth in the OHL West Division and are battling for a playoff berth.
Spirit general manager Dave Drinkill said Webb should make an excellent addition to the team’s roster.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reilly Webb to the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club,” Drinkill said in a news release. “Reilly is a tough, stay-at-home defenceman that will add stability and depth to our back end.”
Webb’s move to Michigan puts him closer to the NHL team that drafted him last year. He was chosen in the sixth round of the last NHL Entry Draft, 164th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings.
The Hamilton Bulldogs have traded defenceman and Stoney Creek native Reilly Webb to the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for draft picks.
Webb, 18, a six-foot-three, 201-pound stay-at-home defender, has played in nearly 60 Ontario Hockey League games over three seasons, scoring one goal and one assist.
The trade was announced just prior to the OHL trade deadline on Jan. 9.
Webb has experience playing for Saginaw coach Troy Smith, dating back to Smith’s time as a Bulldogs assistant coach in the 2016-17 season. Current Saginaw assistant coach Ryan Kuwabara also coached Webb during a stint with the Ancaster Avalanche Jr. B club in the 2015-16 year.
Webb is now one of two Stoney Creek natives on Saginaw’s roster, joining forward Ryan Stepien.
The Spirit currently sit fourth in the OHL West Division and are battling for a playoff berth.
Spirit general manager Dave Drinkill said Webb should make an excellent addition to the team’s roster.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reilly Webb to the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club,” Drinkill said in a news release. “Reilly is a tough, stay-at-home defenceman that will add stability and depth to our back end.”
Webb’s move to Michigan puts him closer to the NHL team that drafted him last year. He was chosen in the sixth round of the last NHL Entry Draft, 164th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings.