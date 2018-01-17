Dawlson Bourdages inks scholarship with McMaster

Lions head coach Paul Hitchcock noted football was not on Bourdages’ radar early in Grade 9.

“When I walked down the hall five years ago and I saw this 180-pound kid with a skateboard,” Hitchcock recalled, “I said to him, ‘Do you play football?' and he said, ‘No I don’t like football,’ and five years later he’s here (signing with McMaster).”

Hitchcock noted Bourdages picked up football quickly and the Lions’ coaches helped him up his game while at the same time his grades improved.

"He’s one of the most athletic big men I’ve ever coached,” Hitchcock said. “We tried playing him at defensive end and he wasn’t quick enough,” Hitchcock recalled. “Then all of a sudden in the weight room he excelled and we moved him inside (to defensive tackle) and he just dominated.”

Bourdages’ pass rushing and tackling ability has also caught the eye of provincial and national football coaches.

He has twice been part of Team Ontario and is a two-time member of Team Canada.

Bourdages was slated to head to Texas late last week to work out with the under 19 Team Canada squad who is slated to take on the top American under-19 high school footballers in the International Bowl at AT&T Stadium (Home of the Dallas Cowboys) in Arlington on Friday.

“It’s going to be amazing,” he said.