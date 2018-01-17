Dawlson Bourdages inks scholarship with McMaster

The McMaster Marauders football team has added some size and a lot of potential to its roster.
Mac last week signed 18-year-old Dawlson Bourdages, a six-foot-five, 290-pound defensive tackle from Sir Allan MacNab high school, to an athletic scholarship.
“It’s home,” said Bourdages, who signed with Mac while a large gathering of family, teammates and high school coaches looked on. “It has a great program; all my friends are there too.”
Bourdages had pretty much every university in Ontario seeking his services.
“It was hard decision to make,” said Bourdages, who narrowed his options to a short list of McMaster, Laurier and Carlton and in the end chose to live at home while he plays university football and studies sociology and a bit of business.
The family has ties to McMaster. Bourdages’ mother, Laurie Ashford, is a Mac nursing graduate
The Grade 12-plus student helped the MacNab Lions win their second-straight public high school Division 1 championship this past season, with seven sacks, 47 tackles and 13 assisted tackles.
Bourdages is also a two-time Lions defensive line most valuable player and team MVP.
As a member of the junior football Hamilton Hurricanes, he captured defensive line award honours in 2015 and 2016.
“We expect him to come in and compete,” said McMaster football head coach Greg Knox. “He’s physically mature and a big kid with a lot of potential, so we’re looking forward to working with him.”
Lions head coach Paul Hitchcock noted football was not on Bourdages’ radar early in Grade 9.
“When I walked down the hall five years ago and I saw this 180-pound kid with a skateboard,” Hitchcock recalled, “I said to him, ‘Do you play football?' and he said, ‘No I don’t like football,’ and five years later he’s here (signing with McMaster).”
Hitchcock noted Bourdages picked up football quickly and the Lions’ coaches helped him up his game while at the same time his grades improved.
"He’s one of the most athletic big men I’ve ever coached,” Hitchcock said. “We tried playing him at defensive end and he wasn’t quick enough,” Hitchcock recalled. “Then all of a sudden in the weight room he excelled and we moved him inside (to defensive tackle) and he just dominated.”
Bourdages’ pass rushing and tackling ability has also caught the eye of provincial and national football coaches.
He has twice been part of Team Ontario and is a two-time member of Team Canada.
Bourdages was slated to head to Texas late last week to work out with the under 19 Team Canada squad who is slated to take on the top American under-19 high school footballers in the International Bowl at AT&T Stadium (Home of the Dallas Cowboys) in Arlington on Friday.
“It’s going to be amazing,” he said.
