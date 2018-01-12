Saltfleet Storm senior boys basketball squad dribbles to success

The Saltfleet Storm senior boys basketball squad is excelling on the city public high school court this season, but its head coach doesn’t think the team’s reached its potential yet.
“There’s still a few small things that we can correct that will get us to the next level,” Matt Mcilhopf says. “We just want to see growth and consistency.”
Saltfleet finished atop the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council east division with a 7-0 record after beating the Nora Frances Henderson Huskies 65-17 on Jan. 10 at Saltfleet District High School.
The Storm will battle the Ancaster Royals — who finished second in the west — on Jan. 16 as part of a revised schedule. The game is the last one before the exam break.
Mcilhopf said though the Storm are sporting a perfect record in league action, the squad is still looking to build off its three loses in tournament play — two at the Court Heinbuch Classic in November and one at the Bob Wilmot Referee’s Memorial in December — going into the second part of the season.
“All of those games were within a few points at the end of the game,” he said. “We’re trying to take the negatives of those games and, in practices, turn them into positives, so hopefully we can grow from there.”
Saltfleet, following the break, will face the Glendale Bears — who finished second in the east division — on Feb. 6 and Sir Allan MacNab Lions — who finished first in the west — on Feb. 8 in tier A Division 1 action.
The top 12 squads in tier A, B and C will then compete in the playoffs for a chance to score the Division 1 crown. The remaining five teams will vie for the Division 2 title.
Mcilhopf said the Storm’s athleticism has been the key to their success so far.
The squad’s going to need that and more to remain undefeated heading into the playoffs, he said.
“Sir Allan MacNab is an athletic and very skilled team,” Mcilhopf said. “We have a chance to do well in the playoffs and score a place in the championship. We just have to execute like we know we can and we should be there.”
Saltfleet finished first in regular season play with a 13-0 record last season.
The Storm then lost to Sir Allan MacNab 44-43 in the Division 1 championship.
The squad, though, got its revenge, beating the Lions 62-52 in the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association AAA championship and earning its third SOSSA crown. It then moved on to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships where it lost in the quarter-finals.
Saltfleet last won the Division 1 crown during the 2014-15 season.
“Do we expect to make it to the championship and win it this season? Yes,” Mcilhopf said. “But it’s going to come down to that day. It’s all going to come down to executing when it matters most.”
The Saltfleet Storm senior boys basketball squad is excelling on the city public high school court this season, but its head coach doesn’t think the team’s reached its potential yet.
“There’s still a few small things that we can correct that will get us to the next level,” Matt Mcilhopf says. “We just want to see growth and consistency.”
Saltfleet finished atop the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council east division with a 7-0 record after beating the Nora Frances Henderson Huskies 65-17 on Jan. 10 at Saltfleet District High School.
The Storm will battle the Ancaster Royals — who finished second in the west — on Jan. 16 as part of a revised schedule. The game is the last one before the exam break.
Mcilhopf said though the Storm are sporting a perfect record in league action, the squad is still looking to build off its three loses in tournament play — two at the Court Heinbuch Classic in November and one at the Bob Wilmot Referee’s Memorial in December — going into the second part of the season.
“All of those games were within a few points at the end of the game,” he said. “We’re trying to take the negatives of those games and, in practices, turn them into positives, so hopefully we can grow from there.”
Saltfleet, following the break, will face the Glendale Bears — who finished second in the east division — on Feb. 6 and Sir Allan MacNab Lions — who finished first in the west — on Feb. 8 in tier A Division 1 action.
The top 12 squads in tier A, B and C will then compete in the playoffs for a chance to score the Division 1 crown. The remaining five teams will vie for the Division 2 title.
Mcilhopf said the Storm’s athleticism has been the key to their success so far.
The squad’s going to need that and more to remain undefeated heading into the playoffs, he said.
“Sir Allan MacNab is an athletic and very skilled team,” Mcilhopf said. “We have a chance to do well in the playoffs and score a place in the championship. We just have to execute like we know we can and we should be there.”
Saltfleet finished first in regular season play with a 13-0 record last season.
The Storm then lost to Sir Allan MacNab 44-43 in the Division 1 championship.
The squad, though, got its revenge, beating the Lions 62-52 in the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association AAA championship and earning its third SOSSA crown. It then moved on to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships where it lost in the quarter-finals.
Saltfleet last won the Division 1 crown during the 2014-15 season.
“Do we expect to make it to the championship and win it this season? Yes,” Mcilhopf said. “But it’s going to come down to that day. It’s all going to come down to executing when it matters most.”
The Saltfleet Storm senior boys basketball squad is excelling on the city public high school court this season, but its head coach doesn’t think the team’s reached its potential yet.
“There’s still a few small things that we can correct that will get us to the next level,” Matt Mcilhopf says. “We just want to see growth and consistency.”
Saltfleet finished atop the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council east division with a 7-0 record after beating the Nora Frances Henderson Huskies 65-17 on Jan. 10 at Saltfleet District High School.
The Storm will battle the Ancaster Royals — who finished second in the west — on Jan. 16 as part of a revised schedule. The game is the last one before the exam break.
Mcilhopf said though the Storm are sporting a perfect record in league action, the squad is still looking to build off its three loses in tournament play — two at the Court Heinbuch Classic in November and one at the Bob Wilmot Referee’s Memorial in December — going into the second part of the season.
“All of those games were within a few points at the end of the game,” he said. “We’re trying to take the negatives of those games and, in practices, turn them into positives, so hopefully we can grow from there.”
Saltfleet, following the break, will face the Glendale Bears — who finished second in the east division — on Feb. 6 and Sir Allan MacNab Lions — who finished first in the west — on Feb. 8 in tier A Division 1 action.
The top 12 squads in tier A, B and C will then compete in the playoffs for a chance to score the Division 1 crown. The remaining five teams will vie for the Division 2 title.
Mcilhopf said the Storm’s athleticism has been the key to their success so far.
The squad’s going to need that and more to remain undefeated heading into the playoffs, he said.
“Sir Allan MacNab is an athletic and very skilled team,” Mcilhopf said. “We have a chance to do well in the playoffs and score a place in the championship. We just have to execute like we know we can and we should be there.”
Saltfleet finished first in regular season play with a 13-0 record last season.
The Storm then lost to Sir Allan MacNab 44-43 in the Division 1 championship.
The squad, though, got its revenge, beating the Lions 62-52 in the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association AAA championship and earning its third SOSSA crown. It then moved on to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships where it lost in the quarter-finals.
Saltfleet last won the Division 1 crown during the 2014-15 season.
“Do we expect to make it to the championship and win it this season? Yes,” Mcilhopf said. “But it’s going to come down to that day. It’s all going to come down to executing when it matters most.”