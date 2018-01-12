Dundas Valley Gryphons hockey falls to Saltfleet by 1 goal

Saltfleet Storm killed two Dundas Valley Gryphon power plays, and a Dundas Valley goal was called back for coming after a whistle, as Saltfleet topped the Gryphons 3-2 for the second time this season in girls high school hockey play on Thursday, Jan. 11.

It was Dundas Valley's third straight loss by just one goal, after opening the season with two 4-0 losses.

Rowan Watson scored both of Dundas Valley's goals, with assists from Piper Moon, Emily Law and Jenna Curnew.

Saltfleet scored the game's first goal two minutes and 20 seconds into the first period. Less than a minute later, the Storm was handed its first penalty, but Dundas couldn't take advantage of the ensuing power play.

Dundas Valley's Jessica Hils had two big scoring chances as she stormed the net late in the opening period but was stymied first by a nice glove save, then by a goalpost.

Saltfleet took a 2-0 lead before the end of the period.

The Storm took another penalty 30 seconds into the second period, but strong defence again held Dundas Valley off the scoreboard.

Four minutes later, Saltfleet took a third penalty. About 20 seconds before the Dundas Valley power play ended, Watson scored her first goal to cut Saltfleet's lead to 2-1.

Late in the second frame, as Dundas Valley put some pressure on Saltfleet's net, the Gryphons appeared to put the puck in the net but it was ruled to have gone in after a whistle and didn't count.

With just over two minutes left in the frame, Saltfleet scored to regain a two-goal margin heading into the final period.