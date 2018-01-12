Hamilton area minor hockey associations at impasse over boundary rules

Local minor hockey associations, including Dundas, Stoney Creek, Waterdown and the Hamilton Huskies, say they are at an "impasse" with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and Alliance Hockey in an effort to fix restrictive boundary rules they say are putting their local programs at risk.

Mike Spadafora, general manager of Hamilton Huskies minor hockey and Dundas Blues Junior Hockey Club, said representatives of the four local associations left a meeting with the member partners OMHA and Alliance on Saturday, Jan. 6 with "no agenda, mandate, solutions or timelines for resolution."

Spadafora said the local associations will seek guidance from the Ontario Hockey Federation, which governs the OMHA, Alliance and all other sanctioned ice hockey in the province.

"In summary, the Alliance and OMHA fulfilled their OHF mandate to meet with the Hamilton associations with the expectation for each association to rehash issues and concerns that have been on the table since October 2016. We are going backwards not forward," Spadafora said.

Ian Taylor, executive director of the OMHA, was unavailable to provide specific details before deadline — according to an association spokesperson — but issued a general statement.

“The meeting was a positive step to have all stakeholders together to present issues specific to their individual associations," Taylor said in the statement. "The meeting is part of an ongoing process with all OMHA centres within the City of Hamilton as well as the Ontario Hockey Federation and Alliance Hockey that will ultimately provide the best programming for minor hockey players in the area.”

Spadafora said providing a better hockey experience is what the four local associations have been working on for the past 15 months.

"What is clear is the member partners don’t share the same urgency to find a solution as Flamborough, Stoney Creek, Dundas and the Hamilton Huskies," he said.

Spadafora said the four local associations have offered viable solutions to provide a better hockey experience for Hamilton kids, but those solutions are "stuck in bureaucracy and left unanswered."

"The hockey structure that exists today does not reflect the new city and is outdated and in dire need for change," he said.