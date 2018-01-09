Tie game lifts Stoney Creek’s Cardinal Newman to third place in girls hockey

“We struggled the last couple of seasons, winning just one game,” Mamony said. “This year is a huge improvement. We have new talent. They’re eager and positive. We have something to build on. I’m happy with this tie. We played a very competitive game.”

Mamony also praised the efforts of Upson — a shifty forward and, like Warrener, a Grade 9 student. “Vanessa has a high level of skill,” she said. “She’s a strong force on the team.”

As for the Titans, who have captured nine city titles in the past 11 years, Fortino believes the team still has talent and he expects them to “shine” come playoff time.

Prior to the playoffs, Fortino plans to be in South Korea to watch his daughter, Laura, play for Canada in the women’s Winter Olympics hockey tournament. She’s also a Bishop Tonnos graduate.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Fortino said of his upcoming trip. “It will be an eye-opening experience for me.”

The boys’ half of the doubleheader saw Tonnos get three goals by Luca Vespa and two by Mark Duarte en route to a 5-2 win over Newman (2-3). It was the Titans first victory after three losses.

Dillon Daigneault had one of the goals for the Cardinals.

In other HWCAA boys’ hockey action, the St. Thomas More Knights (4-1) stayed atop the standings with a 4-0 triumph over the St. Jean de Brebeuf Braves (1-2).

Elsewhere in girls hockey, first-place More improved its record to 4-0-1 with a 7-1 victory over Brebeuf (0-3).



