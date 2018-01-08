Stoney Creek Generals drop overtime decision to Whitby Dunlops

The Stoney Creek Generals came from behind but couldn’t quite close the deal in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Whitby Dunlops Jan. 6 at Gateway Ice Centre.

Whitby built a 3-0 lead with Corey Tamblyn scoring two first-period goals sandwiched around Darren Doherty’s marker before Nathan Pageau got Stoney Creek on the board at 3-1.

Justin Donati got Stoney Creek within one before Kyle Musselman restored Whitby’s two-goal advantage at 4-2 before the end of the second period.

Stoney Creek came out flying in the third with consecutive goals from Jarrett Konkle, Chris Hulit and Cam Fergus.