Stoney Creek Generals drop overtime decision to Whitby Dunlops

The Stoney Creek Generals came from behind but couldn’t quite close the deal in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Whitby Dunlops Jan. 6 at Gateway Ice Centre.
Whitby built a 3-0 lead with Corey Tamblyn scoring two first-period goals sandwiched around Darren Doherty’s marker before Nathan Pageau got Stoney Creek on the board at 3-1.
Justin Donati got Stoney Creek within one before Kyle Musselman restored Whitby’s two-goal advantage at 4-2 before the end of the second period.
Stoney Creek came out flying in the third with consecutive goals from Jarrett Konkle, Chris Hulit and Cam Fergus.
But with the Generals poised for a big comeback victory, Konkle was penalized for tripping and the Dunlops capitalized. Kyle Ventura knotted the score on the power play and Whitby kept up the pressure.
With eight seconds remaining and the score tied at five apiece, Stoney Creek’s Justin Sawyer was penalized for slashing.
In overtime, near the end of the resulting man advantage, Whitby’s Will Jones scored to give the Dunlops the victory.
Stoney Creek still occupies top spot in the league (11-4-1) but Whitby (10-4) holds two games in hand. The Generals’ next game is Friday, Jan. 12, at Mountain Arena against the Hamilton Steelhawks. On Saturday, Jan. 13, the team returns home to face the Brantford Blast with a 7:15 p.m. start time at Gateway.
