Dundas Real McCoys receive team effort in victory

Dundas Real McCoys received a complete team effort last Friday night in their 6-4 victory over the Whitby Dunlops in Allan Cup Hockey action at Harry Howell Arena.

Six players registered two-point nights en route to the victory. One of those was Phil Brewer of the Real McCoys, who has been named the Ontario Hockey Association’s ACH Player of the Month for December. He set up two scoring plays in the Dundas victory.

Brewer leads Dundas in scoring and sits third in ACH scoring with 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points. Cam Fergus of the Stoney Creek Generals leads with 11 goals and 16 assists.

During December, Brewer appeared in four games, and scored six goals and assisted on four goals for 10 points. He has quietly moved into a tie for third place in the league-scoring race with 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 11 games.

Our players did whatever coach Ron Bernacci asked of them and got we got the desired results.

The 27-year-old forward from Cambridge played three seasons in the NCAA with Bemidji State University. He had 26 points in 106 games. Brewer began his professional hockey career with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers in 2015. In 143 games during the past three seasons, he collected 85 points.

Prior to going to Bemidji State, Brewer played for four seasons (2007-11) with the Burlington Cougars in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. He had 220 points in 186 games for Burlington.

Don Robertson, McCoys president and general manager, said the team played well all over the ice against the Dunlops.

“Our players did whatever coach Ron Bernacci asked of them and we got the desired results,” said Robertson. “The key, as we move forward, will be to keep playing that way on the road this weekend.”

Friday (Jan. 12), the McCoys travel to Brantford to play the Blast at 7:30 p.m. The next night, they travel to Whitby to play the Dunlops at 6:30 p.m.

The next home action for the McCoys is Friday, Jan. 19 when Dundas plays the Stoney Creek Generals at 8 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena, just west of Clappison’s Corners at Highways 6 and 5 in Flamborough.