Mohawk Mountaineer women finish second at Adidas Cup

The Mohawk Mountaineers won the silver medal at the Durham College Adidas Cup Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Oshawa last weekend.

Mohawk lost to the Fanshawe Falcons 25-19, 27-25, 27-25 in the final. Both teams were 4-0 going to the championship match.

Earlier in the tourney, Mohawk defeated Georgian 3-1, Canadian Mennonite University 3-1, Loyalist 3-1 and host Durham, also 3-1. Danielle Kamps and Kelsey Kovar of the Mountaineers were tourney all-stars.

Mohawk staged a men’s volleyball invitational last weekend and the Mountaineers finished with a 2-1 record.