Stoney Creek midget AA Sabres excelling on ice

The head coach of the Stoney Creek midget AA Sabres says his squad has performed “beyond expectations” so far this season.
“The squad’s played phenomenally, especially considering it’s probably one of the youngest teams I’ve ever coached,” Brian Cleary said. “We’re actually ranked No. 3 in Canada right now, so that’s how well we’re playing.”
The Sabres occupy second place in the south central division of the Lower Lakes Female Hockey League (LLFHL), after beating the first-place Oakville Hornets 2-1 in their first game following the holiday break on Jan. 7 on the road.
The squad, which is three games behind Oakville, is sporting a 13-1-3 record going into its next game against the Burlington Barracudas on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. at Gateway Ice Centre.
Cleary said the Sabres feature 14 players from the Stoney Creek bantam AA squad, which earned the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association championship last season, and their skill will only get better as they head into the last leg of the LLFHL regular season.
“The key to the squad’s success has been the players; they’re not only talented, but also get along very well,” he said. “And I think there’s still room for improvement. I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet, so I’m actually looking forward to the rest of the season to see if we can take it to another level.”
The Sabres will battle the Brantford Ice Cats on Jan. 13 and the North Halton Twisters on Jan. 14.
The squad will then have two games left before the end of the regular season.
The top eight teams in the south central, central, east and west divisions will move on to the league playoffs in February and March.
The finalists in each division will then vie for the league championship from March 23 to March 25.
Cleary said he anticipates the Sabres will win the remaining games of the regular season.
He also believes the squad will do well during the playoffs and earn a place in the league championship, he said.
“Our biggest challenge is going to be Oakville,” Cleary said. “They’re right there with us in the division standings. If we can beat them, we should garner a spot in the championship.”
The Sabres netted a first-place finish in the south central division of the league last season.
The squad went on to score a bronze medal in the league before losing in the semifinals in overtime of the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association provincial championships.
Cleary said the Sabres have what it takes to win not only the league championship, but also the provincial crown and Esso Cup this season.
“There are a lot of factors that come into play and one of them is, how is your team playing that day,” he said. “Luck of the draw also plays a little bit into it, too. We’ve got the talent to win, it’s just a matter of whether all of your players are going to be pulling together, 100 per cent of the time.”
The head coach of the Stoney Creek midget AA Sabres says his squad has performed “beyond expectations” so far this season.
“The squad’s played phenomenally, especially considering it’s probably one of the youngest teams I’ve ever coached,” Brian Cleary said. “We’re actually ranked No. 3 in Canada right now, so that’s how well we’re playing.”
The Sabres occupy second place in the south central division of the Lower Lakes Female Hockey League (LLFHL), after beating the first-place Oakville Hornets 2-1 in their first game following the holiday break on Jan. 7 on the road.
The squad, which is three games behind Oakville, is sporting a 13-1-3 record going into its next game against the Burlington Barracudas on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. at Gateway Ice Centre.
Cleary said the Sabres feature 14 players from the Stoney Creek bantam AA squad, which earned the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association championship last season, and their skill will only get better as they head into the last leg of the LLFHL regular season.
“The key to the squad’s success has been the players; they’re not only talented, but also get along very well,” he said. “And I think there’s still room for improvement. I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet, so I’m actually looking forward to the rest of the season to see if we can take it to another level.”
The Sabres will battle the Brantford Ice Cats on Jan. 13 and the North Halton Twisters on Jan. 14.
The squad will then have two games left before the end of the regular season.
The top eight teams in the south central, central, east and west divisions will move on to the league playoffs in February and March.
The finalists in each division will then vie for the league championship from March 23 to March 25.
Cleary said he anticipates the Sabres will win the remaining games of the regular season.
He also believes the squad will do well during the playoffs and earn a place in the league championship, he said.
“Our biggest challenge is going to be Oakville,” Cleary said. “They’re right there with us in the division standings. If we can beat them, we should garner a spot in the championship.”
The Sabres netted a first-place finish in the south central division of the league last season.
The squad went on to score a bronze medal in the league before losing in the semifinals in overtime of the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association provincial championships.
Cleary said the Sabres have what it takes to win not only the league championship, but also the provincial crown and Esso Cup this season.
“There are a lot of factors that come into play and one of them is, how is your team playing that day,” he said. “Luck of the draw also plays a little bit into it, too. We’ve got the talent to win, it’s just a matter of whether all of your players are going to be pulling together, 100 per cent of the time.”
The head coach of the Stoney Creek midget AA Sabres says his squad has performed “beyond expectations” so far this season.
“The squad’s played phenomenally, especially considering it’s probably one of the youngest teams I’ve ever coached,” Brian Cleary said. “We’re actually ranked No. 3 in Canada right now, so that’s how well we’re playing.”
The Sabres occupy second place in the south central division of the Lower Lakes Female Hockey League (LLFHL), after beating the first-place Oakville Hornets 2-1 in their first game following the holiday break on Jan. 7 on the road.
The squad, which is three games behind Oakville, is sporting a 13-1-3 record going into its next game against the Burlington Barracudas on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. at Gateway Ice Centre.
Cleary said the Sabres feature 14 players from the Stoney Creek bantam AA squad, which earned the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association championship last season, and their skill will only get better as they head into the last leg of the LLFHL regular season.
“The key to the squad’s success has been the players; they’re not only talented, but also get along very well,” he said. “And I think there’s still room for improvement. I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet, so I’m actually looking forward to the rest of the season to see if we can take it to another level.”
The Sabres will battle the Brantford Ice Cats on Jan. 13 and the North Halton Twisters on Jan. 14.
The squad will then have two games left before the end of the regular season.
The top eight teams in the south central, central, east and west divisions will move on to the league playoffs in February and March.
The finalists in each division will then vie for the league championship from March 23 to March 25.
Cleary said he anticipates the Sabres will win the remaining games of the regular season.
He also believes the squad will do well during the playoffs and earn a place in the league championship, he said.
“Our biggest challenge is going to be Oakville,” Cleary said. “They’re right there with us in the division standings. If we can beat them, we should garner a spot in the championship.”
The Sabres netted a first-place finish in the south central division of the league last season.
The squad went on to score a bronze medal in the league before losing in the semifinals in overtime of the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association provincial championships.
Cleary said the Sabres have what it takes to win not only the league championship, but also the provincial crown and Esso Cup this season.
“There are a lot of factors that come into play and one of them is, how is your team playing that day,” he said. “Luck of the draw also plays a little bit into it, too. We’ve got the talent to win, it’s just a matter of whether all of your players are going to be pulling together, 100 per cent of the time.”