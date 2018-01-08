Stoney Creek midget AA Sabres excelling on ice

The head coach of the Stoney Creek midget AA Sabres says his squad has performed “beyond expectations” so far this season.

“The squad’s played phenomenally, especially considering it’s probably one of the youngest teams I’ve ever coached,” Brian Cleary said. “We’re actually ranked No. 3 in Canada right now, so that’s how well we’re playing.”

The Sabres occupy second place in the south central division of the Lower Lakes Female Hockey League (LLFHL), after beating the first-place Oakville Hornets 2-1 in their first game following the holiday break on Jan. 7 on the road.

The squad, which is three games behind Oakville, is sporting a 13-1-3 record going into its next game against the Burlington Barracudas on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. at Gateway Ice Centre.

Cleary said the Sabres feature 14 players from the Stoney Creek bantam AA squad, which earned the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association championship last season, and their skill will only get better as they head into the last leg of the LLFHL regular season.

“The key to the squad’s success has been the players; they’re not only talented, but also get along very well,” he said. “And I think there’s still room for improvement. I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet, so I’m actually looking forward to the rest of the season to see if we can take it to another level.”

The Sabres will battle the Brantford Ice Cats on Jan. 13 and the North Halton Twisters on Jan. 14.

The squad will then have two games left before the end of the regular season.

The top eight teams in the south central, central, east and west divisions will move on to the league playoffs in February and March.

The finalists in each division will then vie for the league championship from March 23 to March 25.