Ancaster Avalanche extend streak

The Ancaster Avalanche have gone into overtime eight times this season and have yet to lose.

Matthew Bridgwater scored in double overtime Sunday night to give the visiting Avalanche (26-7-1) a 4-3 win over the Welland Junior Canadians (12-18-5). The win extended Ancaster’s GOJHL unbeaten streak to 10 games, following a 3-1 home win over the same Welland club on Saturday night at Morgan Firestone Arena.

The second-place Avs are the only team in the nine-team Golden Horseshoe Conference without an overtime loss, having won seven times in addition to a double-overtime tie.

As has been the case all season, stellar goaltending at crunch time has made a difference.

I don’t think we’ve really found our rhythm yet, but I’m really proud of the guys for finding a way and taking four points this weekend.

On Sunday, Ancaster’s Tanner Sheppard stopped 36 of 39 shots for the win, one night after Ryan Dugas made 27 saves in the 3-1 victory.

“Goaltending was really solid for us, both games,” said Avalanche head coach Ken Peroff. “They’ve certainly had to work harder than they should have had to.”

The weekend home-and-home set with Welland marked the first games for both teams in more than two weeks, following the holiday break.

“I don’t think we’ve really found our rhythm yet, but I’m really proud of the guys for finding a way and taking four points this weekend,” Peroff said.

Ben Woodhouse, newcomer Justin Homer and Dirk Stadig also scored for the Avalanche in Sunday’s win, setting the stage for Bridgwater’s overtime heroics. Noah Blakely, with two, and Maliek Powell scored for Welland.

On Saturday, Brady Rutherford scored his first in an Avalanche uniform and blueliner Tanner Brennecke unleashed a rocket for the game winner. Welland’s Roberto Moretto spoiled Dugas’s shutout with 3:08 remaining before Woodhouse added an empty-netter to secure the win.