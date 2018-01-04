Nominations open for Kraft Hockeyville 2018

Arena nominations are now open for Kraft Hockeyville 2018.

Residents across Canada are invited to nominate their local community areas for a chance to win an NHL pre-season game and $250,000 in arena upgrades. Four finalist communities will be chosen. Those placing second through fourth receive a $25,000 arena upgrade.

Contest organizers are looking for compelling stories and examples of participation. Dundas was selected as Kraft Hockeyville in 2012.

New this year, the online contest includes a Rally Score to compliment each arena’s story. Communities can help boost the Rally Score by adding notes, uploading photos and videos, tweeting from the community page and interacting with the community content gallery.